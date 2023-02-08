National Pizza Day is upon us, so here are the best pizza restaurants to visit in Liverpool to celebrate.

Pizza has become one of the world’s most popular dishes ever since it skyrocketed from being just a simple Italian food in the 1600s. To such a degree that it has its own holiday, National Pizza Day, as people in Liverpool rush out to enjoy the tasty delight at one of the city’s numerous pizza restaurants.

National Pizza Day falls on Thursday, February 9 and is celebrated by millions. It is sometimes honoured by local and national businesses who decide to put on some jaw-dropping deals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, if you’re in the mood to celebrate, Liverpool is brimming with the best authentic, fresh pizza - not just for eat-in but takeaway too. Here is everything you need to know about the best pizza restaurants in Liverpool that you can visit to celebrate National Pizza Day 2023.

The list includes the eateries that are some of the highest rated on Google Reviews.

Top five pizza restaurants in Liverpool for National Pizza Day 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana

Where: 3-7 Castle Street, Liverpool - L2 4SW

What Google reviews are saying: “Best choice ever!! Now in the world of pizza I think it goes without saying that these neapolitan style masterpieces rank right up there with the best anyone has to offer.”

“Had an overall good service experience eating after work with colleagues. Pizzas here are some of the best I have had in Liverpool.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Best pizza in Liverpool! Incredible staff who go above and beyond to give customers the best experience possible.”

For more information and to book a table in Liverpool for National Pizza Day, visit the Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana website .

Crust Liverpool

Where: 25 Bold Street, Liverpool - L1 4DN

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Google reviews are saying: “Best pizza around. Friendly staff.”

“Best pizza I have had for a good while. Staff are very lovely, especially Alberto. Can’t recommend enough!”

“Best pizza in Liverpool and maybe even the UK. Excellent value, top ingredients and great service - what more could you ask for?”

For more information and to book a table in Liverpool for National Pizza Day, visit the Crust Liverpool website

Advertisement

Advertisement

Little Furnace

Where: 178 Smithdown Road, Liverpool - L15 3JR

What Google reviews are saying: “Authentic, tasty and a perfect base from the wood fire oven. Best one in Liverpool.”

“Extremely busy, yet they always go above and beyond in their service to customers. The food was amazing too, the best pizza in Liverpool and I couldn’t recommend this place more!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Best pizza in Liverpool by far”

For more information and to book a table in Liverpool for National Pizza Day, visit the Little Furnace website .

Crazy Pedro’s

Where: 25 Parr Street, Liverpool - L1 4JN

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Google reviews are saying: “By far the best pizza in Liverpool”

“The tastiest and most delicious pizza in town!”

“Great menu and customer service, a must go for anyone living in Liverpool”

For more information and to book a table in Liverpool for National Pizza Day, visit the Crazy Pedro’s website .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nightcrawler Pizza

Where: 38 Slater Street, Liverpool - L1 4BX

What Google reviews are saying: “Literally THE best pizza you can grab in the center of town. Big range of options, good vegetarian selection. Would recommend getting the Hulk if you do go. Staff are also very friendly.”

“This is, quite simply, THE BEST pizza in Liverpool. They are up against some serious competition but Nightcrawler’s bases are light, crispy and delicious and the toppings they use are of the highest quality.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Great food, pizza is the best I’ve had. Very good quality and excellent value Will be going back.”