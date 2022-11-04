Here are some of the best spas and wellness centres in Liverpool to visit during National Spa Week.

National Spa Week is fast approaching as people from all over the UK rush to support their local spas and wellness centres. Luckily for the people of Liverpool, the city is a hub for all the best places to relax and unwind.

After what has been a stress-inducing year due to the ongoing crippling cost of living crisis, as fuel prices reach record highs, grocery shopping is going up and energy bills are skyrocketing. Liverpudlians need the time to take a step back and prioritise self care more than ever.

You could be on the hunt for a nice, calming steam bath or a massage to relieve you of tension and anxiety. Or maybe you might just need a simple facial or wax in time for the festive party season, all of these services are being offered by your local spa in Liverpool.

Due to the luxury expected from an experience at a spa or a wellness centre, it is important tovisit somewhere reliable, offering the best, most relaxing and effective services. And the best way to be sure of good service is by asking people who have already been there.

That’s why LiverpoolWorld has taken a look at Tripadvisor which rates establishments based on the scores given in reviews by previous customers to point youin the right direction towards some of Liverpool’s highest-rated sanctuaries. Here are the top five spas and wellness centres according to Tripavisor.

Top 5 spas in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reveiws

Eforea Spa

Where: 6 Sir Thomas Street, Double Tree Hotel, Liverpool (L1 6BR)

Opening times: 9am to 6pm (Mon-Sun)

What customers are saying: “Visited the Double Tree by Hilton to enjoy a spa day. Staff were welcoming from the start and nothing was too much for them. The massages were amazing, Adele, the masseuse was highly trained and knowledgeable about all products.”

“Lovely, friendly and professional staff. I felt welcome as soon as I walked inside. Not rushed, encouraged to sit and relax. Wonderful selection of treatments.”

“Absolutely amazing! Staff were incredible, really attentive and pampered to our every need. Especially Tammy, so lovely. Will definitely be returning in the future.”

To book a time and treatment at Liverpool’s Eforea Spa, visit the official website . For more information, visit the spa’s Tripadvisor page .

Float Planet

Where: 97 Dale Street, Liverpool (L2 2JD)

Opening times: 10am to 8:30pm (Mon-Sun)

What customers are saying: “I wasn’t sure I’d be able to relax or if I’d be too scared to close the lid, however from entering I felt a calmness and comfortable enough to really enjoy it.”

“Great experience, would highly recommend it to everyone and anyone who needs some relaxation. I’ve tried a couple of similar places in the northwest, but this place ticks all the right boxes. Very clean, chilled vibes, great location, friendly and knowledgeable staff. Great work!”

“What an amazing experience… superb. Relaxation I’ve never felt before, Staff brilliant, never felt so relaxed in a long time. Will be doing this A LOT!”.

To book a time and treatment at Liverpool’s Float Planet, visit the official website . For more information, visit the spa’s Tripadvisor page .

The Massage Centre

Where: 21 Old Hall Street, First Floor, Liverpool (L3 9BS)

Opening times: 10am to 8pm (Mon-Fri), 10am to 6pm (Sat-Sun)

What customers are saying: “Had a really lovely massage today with Tricia and Steve. I treated my daughter and we were both impressed. Will be back.”

“I went here with my friend for a couples massage for her birthday and it was amazing, lovely couple...will deffo be back soon thank you!”.

“Welcoming, engaging and very professional couples massage. Lots of clear communication before, during and after. Thoroughly recommended.”

To book a time and treatment at Liverpool’s The Massage Centre, visit the official website . For more information, visit the spa’s Tripadvisor page .

Crowne Plaza Spa

Where: St Nicholas Place, Crowne Plaza, City Centre, Liverpool (L3 1QW)

What customers are saying: “Staying at Crowne Plaza , Liverpool centre for a few days. Just had the best massage I’ve ever had with Sue who owns the spa. Seriously good! Thank you!”.

“I had a lovely relaxing afternoon at The Spa , Lou was bubbly , friendly and a wonderful therapist . I am now summer shoe ready thanks to the great pedicure. The Spa offers a good range of treatments all in a cosy environment and the prices are extremely reasonable. I’ll definitely be going back.”

“I had a neck, shoulders and back massage as part of our package and it was so relaxing. Nibbles were provided and the Bride to Be was given a bottle of prosecco on leaving. Cannot recommend this franchise highly enough and will definitely book again when I return to Liverpool.”

You can book a time and treatment at Liverpool’s Crowne Plaza Spa now. For more information, visit the spa’s Tripadvisor page .

Aesthetics of Liverpool

Where: 6-8 Castle Street, Liverpool (L2 0BN)

What customers are saying: “Such a professional place, staff are so welcoming and helpful , made me feel so comfortable getting my treatments done!”.

“Such a gorgeous clinic, professional staff, amazing treatments with amazing results highly recommended.”

“I can’t thank the Aesthetics of Liverpool enough! My skin is feeling so youthful again after having a full consultation and then recommended treatments. I’m so happy with the results I’ve had so far and can’t wait for further treatments. All so friendly! A really welcoming clinic.”