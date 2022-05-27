Liverpudlians can breathe a sigh of relief as N-Dubz have finally announced additional dates, including one at the city’s M&S Bank Arena in 2022.

After years of speculation, N-Dubz finally announced that they will be reuniting for an arena tour alongside the release of a new song.

This was revealed after the band surprised fans on Monday, 16 May with the news that new single Charmer will release on Thursday, 19 May.

“Charmer is instantly recognisable as an N-Dubz song, featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Ever since the groundbreaking news, nostalgia-ridden fans are desperate for more dates and tickets, leading to the announcement of additional shows on Friday, 20 May - fans in Liverpool must have been disappointed, as N-Dubz still had not confirmed a show in the city.

That was until today (Friday 27 May) as due to even more ‘phenomenal demand’, with every other date across the country completely sold out within minutes of release, six more dates were revealed - including a Liverpool show in 2022.

So, when can fans catch the highly anticipated show?

When are they playing in Liverpool?

The band is scheduled to finally play at the Merseyside city’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, 1 December in 2022.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets will be available on general sale on Monday, 30 May from 10 am.

You can purchase tickets from the event’s ticketing partner Ticketmaster - prices for the additional dates have not been announced at the time of publication.

But be quick as demand for N-Dubz tickets, especially their one and only date in Liverpool, is expected to be very high.

Keep posted by regularly visiting the N-Dubz tour ticket page on Ticketmaster .

Where else is the band touring?

The band will be marking their return with a huge show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Monday, 7 November, before ending with the recently announced Tuesday, 6 December concert at London’s O2 Arena.

Here is the full list of the N-Dubz ‘Back To The Future’ tour dates in 2022:

NOVEMBER

7 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

8 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

11 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

12 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

14 - International Centre, Bournemouth

15 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

17 - The O2, London

18 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

19 - AO Arena, Manchester

20 - AO Arena, Manchester

22 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

23 - The O2, London

24 - The O2, London

26 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

27 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

28 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

29 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

DECEMBER

1 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

2 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

3 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

4 - AO Arena, Manchester

6 - The O2, London

Who are the support acts?

Wes Nelson will support during the tour - but not the Liverpool show, or any of the other five new dates recently announced

For the first 17 dates - not including Liverpool - N-Dubz announced that ex-Love Island star and rapper Wes Nelson would be supporting the band during their ‘Back To The Future’ tour in 2022.

The band also announced on Friday (27 May) that British rapper Russ Millions will also support throughout the entirety of the tour - including the six recently announced dates.

However, Wes Nelson will be absent from the NDubz shows taking place from 29 November (Cardiff) to 6 December (London); so if you are interested in attending the huge Liverpool show, you will get to see both Russ Millions and the duo of A1 X J1 perform at the M&S Bank Arena.

Why did N-Dubz split up?

The band originally announced that they would be taking a two year break to focus on solo projects in 2011.

However, Tulisa later confirmed in 2012 the band had split. Tulisa wrote on her twitter that Dappy had left the band to pursue a solo career and had not been in touch with her since.

Who are N-Dubz?

N-Dubz consists of rappers Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson.

Throughout their career the band saw great success. The band’s first two albums were certified platinum in the UK, and they went on to collaborate with TInchy Stryder in 2009 on Number One which reached No.1 in the UK Singles Chart.

They also had a solo single I Need You which reached No.1 in the UK R&B charts and was certified Gold.

As well as chart success the band won many accolades including four MOBO awards including best newcomer in 2007, and Best Song in 2010 for their hit single Playing With Fire which was later certified platinum in the UK charts. At the 2010 Brit Awards they were nominated for best British single.