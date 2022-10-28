The headliners include Pulp, The Beautiful South’s Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott and The Kooks

Tickets are set to go on sale for the Neighbourhood Weekender festival 2023 next week, after organisers announced the first wave of a star-studded line-up including Pulp, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott and The Kooks. Bringing together an incredible weekend of live music across three stages, the event is set to return to Victoria Park in Warrington in May 2023.

Pulp will headline Neighbourhood Weekender as part of their ‘What we do for an encore’ live dates. Lead singer Jarvis Cocker said: “Three months ago, we asked, what exactly do you do for an encore? Well, an encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So we are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. See you there.”

After a second consecutive UK number one album, legendary duo Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott will return to Victoria Park to close out the main stage on Saturday night. As members of The Beautiful South they topped the album charts on three occasions and, earlier this year, Paul Heaton was honoured at the prestigious Ivor Awards for his ‘Outstanding Song Collection’.

The Kooks will also perform on the main stage. Over the years, they have proven themselves as key pillars of the UK indie pop world, with their illustrious career launching with the release of their iconic debut studio album Inside In/Inside Out.

The quadruple-platinum selling album boasts hits including BRIT Award nominated ‘She Moves in Her Own Way’, ‘You Don’t Love Me’ and the band’s top five single ‘Naive’. They will be joined by indie stalwarts The Wombats, The Enemy and Ocean Colour Scene alongside festival favourites Jamie Webster, Everything Everything and The Big Moon.

Pop sensations Anne-Marie, Ella Henderson and Sugababes have also been announced, as have two of this year’s breakthrough artists, the Mercury-nominated Self Esteem and Australian dance duo Confidence Man. More acts are set to be announced later in the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Neighbourhood Weekender in 2023.

When is Neighbourhood Weekender taking place?

The Neighbourhood Weekender festival will take place from Saturday, May 27 - Sunday, May 28 2023. The festival will take place in Victoria Park in Warrington.

Pulp has been announced as one of the headliners. Pictured is frontman Jarvis Cocker.

Full Neighbourhood Weekender 2023 line up announced so far

The first wave of the festival line-up was announced on October 28 on the Neighbourhood Weekender Twitter account.

Saturday, May 27

The Kooks

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

The Wombats

Ocean Colour Scene

Jamie Webster

Sugabaes

The Enemy

Reverend and the Makers

Inspiral Carpets

Scouting for Girls

The K’s

The Royston Club

Cassia

Stone

Rachel Chinouriri

The Mary Wallopers

Courting

Stanleys

Chappaqua Wrestling

Sunday, May 28:

Pulp

Self Esteem

Anne-Marie

Sea Girls

Confidence Man

Gang of Youths

Ella Henderson

Everything Everything

The Big Moon

Lottery Winners

The Bootleg Beatles

CMAT

Heidi Curtis

English Teacher

Modern Love

Slant

Dolores Forever

How to get tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender 2023