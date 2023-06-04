Whether you’re a gardening enthusiast, a hoarder of house plants, or just enjoy browsing beautiful flowers, a visit to a garden centre is an activity loved by many.
From plants, to homewares and, often, a lovely cafe to grab a brew and a slice of cake, garden centres are the perfect place for a chilled morning out.
So, if you’re looking to spruce up your garden or just have a browse, hese are seven of the most popular garden centres in Liverpool, based on Google Reviews. Each has received at least 100 reviews and scored at least four stars out of five.
1. Aigburth Hall Nurseries, Aigburth
Aigburth Hall Nurseries, Aigburth, has a 4.5 star average, from over 250 reviews. One reviewer said: “Best place to meet for an afternoon. Great coffee, best ambiance and good company.” Photo: Aigburth Hall Nurseries
2. Carr Farm Garden Centre, Meols
Carr Farm Garden Centre, Meols, has an average 4.3 star rating, from over 2,000 reviews. One reviewer said: ”It has a fabulous restaurant with a great choice of meals, drinks and cakes.” Photo: Carr Farm Garden Centre
3. Gordale Garden & Home Centre, Neston
Gordale, Neston, has an average 4.4 star Google rating, from over 3000 reviews. One reviewer said: “Lovely walk round, nice layout, fab gift selection.” Photo: Gordale
4. Hartley’s Nurseries, Maghull
Hartley’s Nurseries, Maghull, has an average 4.3 star rating, from over 400 reviews. One reviewer said: "Great little place to mooch around at your leisure. Fab little cafe on site makes the best crispy bacon barm on Merseyside." Photo: Hartley’s Nurseries