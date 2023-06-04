Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Best garden centres in Liverpool: Nine of the top garden centres in Merseyside according to Google reviews

The sun is shining, and it’s time to start gardening.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

Whether you’re a gardening enthusiast, a hoarder of house plants, or just enjoy browsing beautiful flowers, a visit to a garden centre is an activity loved by many.

From plants, to homewares and, often, a lovely cafe to grab a brew and a slice of cake, garden centres are the perfect place for a chilled morning out.

So, if you’re looking to spruce up your garden or just have a browse, hese are seven of the most popular garden centres in Liverpool, based on Google Reviews. Each has received at least 100 reviews and scored at least four stars out of five.

Aigburth Hall Nurseries, Aigburth, has a 4.5 star average, from over 250 reviews. One reviewer said: “Best place to meet for an afternoon. Great coffee, best ambiance and good company.”

1. Aigburth Hall Nurseries, Aigburth

Aigburth Hall Nurseries, Aigburth, has a 4.5 star average, from over 250 reviews. One reviewer said: “Best place to meet for an afternoon. Great coffee, best ambiance and good company.” Photo: Aigburth Hall Nurseries

Carr Farm Garden Centre, Meols, has an average 4.3 star rating, from over 2,000 reviews. One reviewer said: ”It has a fabulous restaurant with a great choice of meals, drinks and cakes.”

2. Carr Farm Garden Centre, Meols

Carr Farm Garden Centre, Meols, has an average 4.3 star rating, from over 2,000 reviews. One reviewer said: ”It has a fabulous restaurant with a great choice of meals, drinks and cakes.” Photo: Carr Farm Garden Centre

Gordale, Neston, has an average 4.4 star Google rating, from over 3000 reviews. One reviewer said: “Lovely walk round, nice layout, fab gift selection.”

3. Gordale Garden & Home Centre, Neston

Gordale, Neston, has an average 4.4 star Google rating, from over 3000 reviews. One reviewer said: “Lovely walk round, nice layout, fab gift selection.” Photo: Gordale

Hartley’s Nurseries, Maghull, has an average 4.3 star rating, from over 400 reviews. One reviewer said: "Great little place to mooch around at your leisure. Fab little cafe on site makes the best crispy bacon barm on Merseyside."

4. Hartley’s Nurseries, Maghull

Hartley’s Nurseries, Maghull, has an average 4.3 star rating, from over 400 reviews. One reviewer said: "Great little place to mooch around at your leisure. Fab little cafe on site makes the best crispy bacon barm on Merseyside." Photo: Hartley’s Nurseries

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GoogleGarden centrePlantsCafeStars
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us