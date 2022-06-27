The double platinum and BRIT award winning singer will visit Merseyside’s Haydock Park Racecourse as part of her huge UK Summer Tour in 2022.

Paloma Faith has announced that she will embark on a huge UK-wide tour throughout the summer of 2022, which includes a huge gig in Merseyside.

The London popstar will visit a several of the country’s biggest cities and entertainment venues as she performs all of her most popular tracks.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about Paloma Faith’s gig at Merseyside’s Haydock Park Racecourse; such as how to get tickets and what is the setlist.

When is Paloma Faith playing near Liverpool?

One of the 13 dates of Paloma Faith’s UK Summer Tour in 2022 is a show at Merseyside’s Haydock Park Racecourse next month.

It is scheduled to take place on Friday, 1 July as the musician headlines a horse race with her brilliant vocals, spectacular outfits and outlandish production.

The concert is expected to start at 9:15 pm, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

Where else is she playing?

The UK Summer Tour in 2022 commenced at Stoke-On-Trent’s Regent Theatre on Sunday, 12 June and is scheduled to come to an end at Brighton’s Fabuloso In The Park on Sunday, 7 August.

Here is the full list of Paloma Faith’s UK tour dates:

JUNE

12 - Regent Theatre, Stoke-On-Trent

13 - Globe Theatre, Stockton-on-Tees

17 - Newmarket Racecourse, Newmarket

25 - Doncaster Racecourse, Doncaster

JULY

1 - Haydock Park Racecourse, Liverpool (Merseyside)

2 - The Piece Hall, Halifax

8 - Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow

9 - Central Park, Plymouth

17 - Campbell Park, Milton Keynes

20 - Sandown Park Racecourse, Surrey

23 - Bitts Park, Carlisle

24 - Slessor Gardens, Dundee

30 - Park Resort, Lingfield

AUGUST

5 - Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire

7 - Fabuloso in the Park, Brighton

How can I get tickets to the Haydock Park Racecourse show?

Despite the event being within days of commencing at the time of publication, there are still a number of tickets available to the event at Haydock Park Racecourse.

Tickets can be purchased online directly from The Jockey Club with a money back guarantee if the show is cancelled.

An adult ticket in the Grandstand and Paddock will set you back £42 per person, whilst a child of between five and 17 years-old will cost £20.16.

Children aged four and under can enter free-of-charge.

Hospitality is also available for purchase at the venue too.

For more information and to reserve your tickets for Paloma Faith’s huge gig in Liverpool, please visit the official website .

What is the setlist?

The official setlist for Paloma Faith’s gig at Liverpool’s Haydock Park Racecourse on Friday, 1 July 2022 is yet to be made official.

However, you are almost guaranteed to see the popstar perform a number of her most successful hits, whether it be ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’, ‘Make Your Own Kind of Music’, ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and a number of others.

Also, looking at the setlist of past gigs can often give fans an indication of what to expect by the time that her show in Liverpool comes around.

According to Setlist.fm , here is the setlist that Paloma Faith followed during her show at the Bournemouth International Centre on June 10 2022: