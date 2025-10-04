All 10 Parkrun events in and around Merseyside you can take part in every week

Explore the 10 parkrun locations in and around Merseyside.

The first Parkrun was held in London in 2004 and, since then, the community running event has exploded and is hosted all around the country.

Hundreds of thousands take part in the running clubs every weekend, with several taking place in Liverpool and Merseyside. They’re a great way to get into running - or even walking - without feeling competitive, and you’re likely to make some friends too.

Take a look at all of the Parkrun locations in and around Merseyside below.

St Helens Parkun is held at Victoria Park every Saturday.

1. St Helens Parkun - Victoria Park

St Helens Parkun is held at Victoria Park every Saturday. Photo: Google Street View

Crosby Parkrun takes place every Saturday, starting on the beach Crosby Leisure Centre.

2. Crosby Parkrun - Crosby Leisure Centre

Crosby Parkrun takes place every Saturday, starting on the beach Crosby Leisure Centre. | Google street view

Ellesmere Port Parkrun takes place every Saturday in Whitby Park.

3. Ellesmere Port Parkrun - Whitby Park

Ellesmere Port Parkrun takes place every Saturday in Whitby Park. Photo: Submitted

Birkenhead Parkrun takes place at Birkenhead Park every Saturday at 9.00am.

4. Birkenhead Parkrun - Birkenhead Park

Birkenhead Parkrun takes place at Birkenhead Park every Saturday at 9.00am. | Emma Dukes

