The first Parkrun was held in London in 2004 and, since then, the community running event has exploded and is hosted all around the country.

Hundreds of thousands take part in the running clubs every weekend, with several taking place in Liverpool and Merseyside. They’re a great way to get into running - or even walking - without feeling competitive, and you’re likely to make some friends too.

Take a look at all of the Parkrun locations in and around Merseyside below.

1 . St Helens Parkun - Victoria Park St Helens Parkun is held at Victoria Park every Saturday. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Crosby Parkrun - Crosby Leisure Centre Crosby Parkrun takes place every Saturday, starting on the beach Crosby Leisure Centre. | Google street view

3 . Ellesmere Port Parkrun - Whitby Park Ellesmere Port Parkrun takes place every Saturday in Whitby Park. Photo: Submitted

4 . Birkenhead Parkrun - Birkenhead Park Birkenhead Parkrun takes place at Birkenhead Park every Saturday at 9.00am. | Emma Dukes