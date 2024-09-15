Leaves are beginning to fall, adverts for pumpkin spice lattes are returning to coffee shop windows and summer jackets are being swapped out for big coats, meaning autumn is almost here.

While some may be sad to say goodbye to the summertime, others will be ready to wrap up warm, grab a hot drink and take a stroll among the crispy brown leaves. Filled with beautiful parks and gardens - which I personally believe look even more lovely during the autumn - Merseyside is the perfect place for an autumnal walk.

For those of you who want to embrace the nature of the season without leaving Merseyside, we have created guide to the best places to go on a walk where you can capture the change in landscape and take in the cosy orange hues.

From historic parks to stunning nature reserves and gardens, here are thirteen places that are perfect for an autumn walk.

1 . Botanic Gardens, Southport Originally opened in 1874, these Victorian gardens are filled with beautiful flowers and plants, and they are free to visit. The gardens are based in Churchtown, and there is a gift shop and cafe. Keep an eye out for the tunnels too! | Botanic Gardens

2 . Sefton Park, Aigburth This magnificent 235 acre park is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments. Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly beautiful when covered in brown crispy leaves. | Colin Park, CC BY-SA 2.0

3 . Royden Park, Wirral Royden Park is perfect for an autumn stroll, with plenty of woodland to explore and stunning views of the estuary. Expect gorgeous sunsets too. | Heather Dukes

4 . Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead Birkenhead Park is a beautiful open and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park. It has play areas for the kids as well as a visitor centre and cafe, perfect for warming up during the colder months. | stock.adobe