For sale: Grand eight-bedroom Grade II-listed Victorian house with sea views
This £1.3m property on Beach Lawn in Crosby, Merseyside, has an interior to match the stunning view.
Beach Lawn is one of the most desirable addresses in Merseyside. The no through road looks out over Crosby Coastal Park and the Mersey Estuary, with views across to the Welsh mountains. Liverpool city centre is just a stone’s throw away too.
This grand Grade II-listed Victorian house has been elegantly refurbished, while carefully preserving the original features.
Part of a five-house terrace that adjoins the Crosby Coastal Park, it has eight bedrooms, numerous bathrooms, a garage, a gym, stylish kitchen and is listed on Zoopla for £1.375 million.
Take a look around the mid-to-late 19th century home below.