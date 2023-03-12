Woolton Village is one of Liverpool’s oldest villages.

Take a look at this lovely home, sitting proudly at one of the highest points in Woolton.

With a generous plot, stunning garden and indoor swimming pool, this six bed property is just a short walk away from Woolton’s quaint and idyllic village and truly what you would expect from the popular, affluent area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The property also has excellent links to Liverpool city centre, just a short distance from West Allerton train station, Mossley Hill and Liverpool South Parkway.

Listed on Rightmove for £1,350,000, the home boasts three reception rooms, a large kitchen diner and a private garden.