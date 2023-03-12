Register
£1.3m house for sale in one of Liverpool’s most sought after neighbourhoods - with heated pool and sauna

Woolton Village is one of Liverpool’s oldest villages.

Emma Dukes
12th Mar 2023, 12:40pm

Take a look at this lovely home, sitting proudly at one of the highest points in Woolton.

With a generous plot, stunning garden and indoor swimming pool, this six bed property is just a short walk away from Woolton’s quaint and idyllic village and truly what you would expect from the popular, affluent area.

The property also has excellent links to Liverpool city centre, just a short distance from West Allerton train station, Mossley Hill and Liverpool South Parkway.

Listed on Rightmove for £1,350,000, the home boasts three reception rooms, a large kitchen diner and a private garden.

Would you like to live here?

