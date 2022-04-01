Ramadan is fast approaching, so here is everything you need to know about how it is observed in and throughout Liverpool.

Ramadan is a holy tradition that has lasted for more than 14 centuries.

Throughout an entire month, Muslims will observe it through one of the Five Pillars of Islam - fasting.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as a ‘gruelling yet rewarding process’, Ramadan is an extended period of abstinence that varies depending on location.

This is because fasting depends on sunrise and sunset.

Here is everything you need to know about Ramadan and details about observing it in Liverpool.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a very important time and takes place throughout the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Millions of Muslims across the globe take part by observing a month-long fast.

They will permit eating or drinking between dawn and sunset throughout the month of Ramadan.

This is seen as a way for Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and grow closer to their god, Allah.

Muslims base their lives off the Five Pillars of Islam of which fasting is one - faith, prayer, charity, and pilgramage to the holy city of Mecca making up the rest of the pillars.

Observers use Ramadan as a moment of spiritual reflection - they also choose to spend time with family and friends.

When does Ramadan start and when does it end?

Ramadan occurs at the same time in the Islamic calendar each year.

In 2022, it takes place throughout the month of April.

This is because this is when Islam’s holy book - the Qur’an - was first revealed to their prophet Muhammad.

Muslims follow the lunar calendar, which is based on the cycles of the moon.

In 2022, Ramadan will start on Saturday, April 2 and conclude on Sunday, May 1.

What are the prayer times?

Ramadan 2022: What is Ramadan? Ramadan dates 2022 - and how to wish someone a happy Ramadan.

There are five daily prayers that Muslims observe on a daily basis, especially during Ramadan.

Each prayer has a specific window of time that it must be completed within.

Two of the main prayers during Ramadan are Fujr and Maghrib.

Fajr is a prayer that muslims practise at sunrise each morning, whilst Maghrib is a prayer for sunset.

Other types of prayer include: Dhur (noon prayer), Asr (afternoon prayer) and Isha (night prayer).

Due to the fact that the sun rises and sets at different times across the world, prayer times differ depending on your location.

So here are the official Ramadan prayer times for Fajr and Maghrib:

April 2 - (Fajr) 4:38 am (Maghrib) 7:49 pm

(Fajr) 4:38 am (Maghrib) 7:49 pm April 3 - (Fajr) 4:34 am (Maghrib) 7:51 pm

(Fajr) 4:34 am (Maghrib) 7:51 pm April 4 - (Fajr) 4:31 am (Maghrib) 7:52 pm

(Fajr) 4:31 am (Maghrib) 7:52 pm April 5 - (Fajr) 4:28 am (Maghrib) 7:54 pm

(Fajr) 4:28 am (Maghrib) 7:54 pm April 6 - (Fajr) 4:25 am (Maghrib) 7:56 pm

(Fajr) 4:25 am (Maghrib) 7:56 pm April 7 - (Fajr) 4:22 am (Maghrib) 7:58 pm

(Fajr) 4:22 am (Maghrib) 7:58 pm April 8 - (Fajr) 4:19 am (Maghrib) 8:00 pm

(Fajr) 4:19 am (Maghrib) 8:00 pm April 9 - (Fajr) 4:15 am (Maghrib) 8:02 pm

(Fajr) 4:15 am (Maghrib) 8:02 pm April 10 - (Fajr) 4:12 am (Maghrib) 8:03 pm

(Fajr) 4:12 am (Maghrib) 8:03 pm April 11 - (Fajr) 4:09 am (Maghrib) 8:05 pm

(Fajr) 4:09 am (Maghrib) 8:05 pm April 12 - (Fajr) 4:05 am (Maghrib) 8:07 pm

(Fajr) 4:05 am (Maghrib) 8:07 pm April 13 - (Fajr) 4:02 am (Maghrib) 8:09 pm

(Fajr) 4:02 am (Maghrib) 8:09 pm April 14 - (Fajr) 3:58 am (Maghrib) 8:11 pm

(Fajr) 3:58 am (Maghrib) 8:11 pm April 15 - (Fajr) 3:55 am (Maghrib) 8:12 pm

(Fajr) 3:55 am (Maghrib) 8:12 pm April 16 - (Fajr) 3:51 am (Maghrib) 8:14 pm

(Fajr) 3:51 am (Maghrib) 8:14 pm April 17 - (Fajr) 3:48 am (Maghrib) 8:16 pm

(Fajr) 3:48 am (Maghrib) 8:16 pm April 18 - (Fajr) 3:44 am (Maghrib) 8:18 pm

(Fajr) 3:44 am (Maghrib) 8:18 pm April 19 - (Fajr) 3:41 am (Maghrib) 8:20 pm

(Fajr) 3:41 am (Maghrib) 8:20 pm April 20 - (Fajr) 3:37 am (Maghrib) 8:22 pm

(Fajr) 3:37 am (Maghrib) 8:22 pm April 21 - (Fajr) 3:33 am (Maghrib) 8:23 pm

(Fajr) 3:33 am (Maghrib) 8:23 pm April 22 - (Fajr) 3:30 am (Maghrib) 8:25 pm

(Fajr) 3:30 am (Maghrib) 8:25 pm April 23 - (Fajr) 3:26 am (Maghrib) 8:27 pm

(Fajr) 3:26 am (Maghrib) 8:27 pm April 22 - (Fajr) 3:38 am (Maghrib) 8:29 pm

(Fajr) 3:38 am (Maghrib) 8:29 pm April 25 - (Fajr) 3:18 am (Maghrib) 8:31 pm

(Fajr) 3:18 am (Maghrib) 8:31 pm April 26 - (Fajr) 3:14 am (Maghrib) 8:32 pm

(Fajr) 3:14 am (Maghrib) 8:32 pm April 27 - (Fajr) 3:10 am (Maghrib) 8:34 pm

(Fajr) 3:10 am (Maghrib) 8:34 pm April 28 - (Fajr) 3:06 am (Maghrib) 8:36 pm

(Fajr) 3:06 am (Maghrib) 8:36 pm April 29 - (Fajr) 3:01 am (Maghrib) 8:38 pm

(Fajr) 3:01 am (Maghrib) 8:38 pm April 30 - (Fajr) 2:58 am (Maghrib) 8:40 pm

(Fajr) 2:58 am (Maghrib) 8:40 pm May 1 - (Fajr) 2574 am (Maghrib) 8:41 pm

What is Suhur and Iftar and when are they?

Suhur is an important meal that Muslims have to equip their bodies for a full day of fasting.

A healthy meal eaten right before sunrise that later in Ramadan can take place in the early hours of the morning - some Muslims opt to skip this meal in favour of more sleep.

Iftar is another meal that Muslims have to break their fast upon the sun setting.

It is said to bring blessings and is regarded as an act of kindness from Allah.

What is Eid and when is it?

Eid - which is Arabic for ‘festival’ or ‘feast’ - marks the end of a fast or a fasting period in the religion of Islam.

It is celebrated twice a year - the first celebration is Eid al-Fitr which lasts three days, and the second is Eid al-Adha which will last four days.

Eid al-Fitr, which translates to ‘the feast of breaking the fast’, marks the end of Ramadan.

In 2022, this falls on May 2.

Some traditions for Eid include: dressing up ; snacking on dates ; exchanging gifts ; sacrificing an animal for slaughter and much more.

It is widely believed that fasting during Eid is shamed or forbidden - however, fasting after is understood to bring much benefit.

A number of Muslims will choose to fast for the six days that follow, which stems from the belief that a good dead in Islam is rewarded 10 times.