Red Nose Day has been an annual fundraising event for the charity Comic Relief since 1988.

This year marks the 36th anniversary of the first ever Red Nose Day - a fundraising event which makes millions each year for Comic Relief.

A celebration that involves a number of fundraising events and donations that aim to help bring an end to the issue of child poverty in the UK and around the world.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Red Nose Day 2022?

Red Nose Day 2022 falls on Friday, March 18.

Only until 2021 was Red Nose Day celebrated every other year, but it has now been changed to be held on a yearly basis.

The run up to the big day involves a number of fundraising events across the UK, TV specials and a telethon for Comedy Relief featuring a number of celebrities.

What is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day is an annual fundraising campaign organised by Comic Relief.

The aim of the event is to raise enough money to end child poverty, funding a number of programmes that provide support to in-need children.

Sir Lenny Henry

Red Nose Day was formed by Comic Relief, which was founded by screenwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry in 1985.

Red Nose Day has raised well over £1 billion for charity overall, including an impressive £52,025,485 in 2021.

Where can I buy a red nose and other Red Nose Day merchandise?

A common way that the general public can get involved with Red Nose Day is by purchasing and wearing a red nose to show support during the event.

If you are looking to obtain one ahead of Red Nose Day, Comedy Relief have teamed up with various supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s and Asda to sell red noses in 2022.

Not only are they 100% plastic free, but they come in eight different versions based on wild animals, including a flamingo, a giraffe and a hippo.

A red nose from Sainsbury’s can be bought for £1.50 - both in-store and on their website - with 75p going directly to Comedy Relief.

Red noses can also be purchased from the Comedy Relief website itself, ranging from £1.50 per item or £60 for a box of 40

If red noses are not your thing, TKMaxx have a collection of ‘Red Nose Day chari-tee’ branded products.

Whether it be a cool t-shirt, a notepad or an apron, they have something for everyone this Red Nose Day on their website .

What Red Nose Day events are happening near me in Liverpool?

Ahead of and during Red Nose Day, there are normally a host of fundraising events to raise money.

People can get involved by doing a range of things - from bake sales and dressing up to running a marathon.