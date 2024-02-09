A beautiful Grade II listed home is on the market in a sought after location near Liverpool.

The detached property dates back to 1715 and is situated on a picturesque 1.5 acre plot. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the historic former coach house has ample space and a range of original features.

Listed on Rightmove for £950,000, the home is located in the popular Lydiate area, under two miles away from Maghull North Station.

The property description by Arnold & Phillips reads: "Welcome to this truly remarkable former coach house, exuding elegance and charm with harmonious fusion of meticulously curated details and unparalleled craftsmanship.

"Dating back to 1715, this stunning grade II listed residence has undergone a thoughtful restoration, preserving its historic charm while tastefully incorporating modern amenities befitting a dwelling of this calibre."

- Location: Pilling Lane, Lydiate.

- Price: £950,000.

- Estate Agent: Arnold & Phillips, Ormskirk.

