These once popular places sadly closed down for good.

We all know Bold Street, home to some of Liverpool’s best shops, eateries and bars. But, rewind several years and the bustling street is pretty much unrecognisable.

It was still a thriving shopping destination back in the day, however, many of the original stores and restaurants have been closed for quite some time and the younger generation won’t even know they were there.

The street is constantly changing, with many businesses launching and sadly closing, with the likes of Love Thy Neighbour and LIV Organic not lasting long at all.

Back in the 1990s, places such as Morgan’s 50p Shop and FLIP were frequented by many shoppers but, have since been replaced with new offerings.

Locals told LiverpoolWorld they miss the old ‘posh shops’ on the street and other venues such as the iconic Coopers Food Hall, Kardomah Cafe and the original Virgin Records store.

Here, we take a look back at some of Bold Street’s forgotten shops and restaurants.

1 . Virgin Records Virgin Records was frequented by many music lovers back in the 1970s. The unit is now home to Maggie May’s. Photo: Steve Lindsey

2 . Rapid’s Classic Furnishings Classic Furnishings was a furniture store by the iconic hardware store, Rapid. It closed back in 2009. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Reflex Once a hit with stags and hens, Reflex nightclub closed down in 2015. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Love Thy Neighbour Love Thy Neighbour closed in 2020. The exact reason behind the closure is unknown. Photo: Google

