Liverpool nostalgia: Remembering 16 of Bold Street’s forgotten shops and cafes, including Cooper’s and Virgin Records

These once popular places sadly closed down for good.

Emma Dukes
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

We all know Bold Street, home to some of Liverpool’s best shops, eateries and bars. But, rewind several years and the bustling street is pretty much unrecognisable.

It was still a thriving shopping destination back in the day, however, many of the original stores and restaurants have been closed for quite some time and the younger generation won’t even know they were there.

The street is constantly changing, with many businesses launching and sadly closing, with the likes of Love Thy Neighbour and LIV Organic not lasting long at all.

Back in the 1990s, places such as Morgan’s 50p Shop and FLIP were frequented by many shoppers but, have since been replaced with new offerings.

Locals told LiverpoolWorld they miss the old ‘posh shops’ on the street and other venues such as the iconic Coopers Food Hall, Kardomah Cafe and the original Virgin Records store.

Here, we take a look back at some of Bold Street’s forgotten shops and restaurants.

Virgin Records was frequented by many music lovers back in the 1970s. The unit is now home to Maggie May’s.

1. Virgin Records

Virgin Records was frequented by many music lovers back in the 1970s. The unit is now home to Maggie May’s. Photo: Steve Lindsey

Classic Furnishings was a furniture store by the iconic hardware store, Rapid. It closed back in 2009.

2. Rapid’s Classic Furnishings

Classic Furnishings was a furniture store by the iconic hardware store, Rapid. It closed back in 2009. Photo: Google Street View

Once a hit with stags and hens, Reflex nightclub closed down in 2015.

3. Reflex

Once a hit with stags and hens, Reflex nightclub closed down in 2015. Photo: Google Street View

Love Thy Neighbour closed in 2020. The exact reason behind the closure is unknown.

4. Love Thy Neighbour

Love Thy Neighbour closed in 2020. The exact reason behind the closure is unknown. Photo: Google

