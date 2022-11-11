Various events and road closures are in place in and around Liverpool to allow people to pay their respects on Remembrance Day - which is today.

The beginning of November is a time to remember the fallen on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday. A way to pay tribute to the armed forces members who have died in the line of duty, there are a number of scheduled events and subsequent road closures in and around Liverpool this year.

A tradition that was first inaugurated by King George V in 1919, the occasion brings friends, families and communities together to honour fallen heroes. It also is used to mark the end of the First World War, which was on November 11, 1918.

King George V said the day would allow “the thoughts of everyone to be concentrated on reverent remembrance of the glorious dead”. Nationally, people of the UK and Liverpool will observe a two-minute silence at 11am on Remembrance Day, which falls on Friday this year.

There will also be a number of ceremonies taking place at war memorials and churches throughout the country. Members of the Royal Family are known to attend such events in and around London. Remembrance Day 2022 will be the first under the reign of King Charles III.

Although Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the First World War, the occasion is also used to pay homage to fallen soldiers of other wars past and present. For example, World War Two, conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as the Falklands War and a number of others.

If you would like to attend an event, LiverpoolWorld has compiled a list of ceremonies taking place in and around the city. We have also included information on road closures which may affect travel on the day.

Advertisement

Remembrance Day 2022 events in Liverpool

A series of ceremonies, services and other events are scheduled to take place in and around Liverpool for Remembrance Day 2022. The following are a number of Remembrance Day, Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day events taking place in and around Liverpool. It includes church services, vigils and a remembrance dinner.

Remembrance Service

Where: St George’s Plateau, Liverpool (L1 1JJ)

When: Sunday, November 13 and starts at 10.40am

Returning to St George’s Plateau for the first time in three years, the Remembrance Day service will involve The Band of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, as well as The Pipes and Drums of The Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association. There will be the traditional firing of the gun at 11pm to signify the start of the two-minutes silence. To help mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, former Royal Marine Chris Caroe will speak during the event.

Advertisement

Remembrance Sunday Service

Where: Emmanuel Church, 2 Higher Lane, Fazakerley, Liverpool (L9 9DJ)

When: Sunday, November 13 from 10.45am to 12pm

Emmanuel Church is inviting those who wish to pay their respects to fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day to come on down and observe the two-minutes silence with them. There will be hymns, bible readings and prayers during the service, which is suitable for those of all ages. Visit the website for more information .

Parish Mass for Remembrance Sunday

Where: Saint Columbia’s Church, Pinehurst Road, Anfield, Liverpool (L4 2TZ)

When: Sunday, November 13 from 10.30am to 11.50am

Advertisement

Join in on this Parish Mass as you and a number of others come together during the two-minutes silence to pay your respects to fallen soldiers. Visit the website for more information

Morning Service of Remembrance

Where: Holy Trinity Church, Bebington, Birkenhead, Wirral (CH63 9LS)

When: Sunday, November 13 and starts at 10.30am

If you are from or near the Wirral region, the Holy Trinity Church is allowing people to attend their morning service both physically and digitally. The service will involve a passage of the bible being read and is perfect for families. You can watch a live stream of the Remembrance service via the Holy Trinity Church’s official YouTube channel . For more information, visit the official website .

Annual Remembrance Dinner

Where: Southport Masonic Hall, Duke Street, Southport (PR8 1LS)

When: Saturday, November 19 and starts at 7pm

Advertisement

Only a short drive outside of Liverpool, the Annual Remembrance Day Dinner held in Southport is a perfect opportunity to pay your respects this year. The event is backed by the Royal British Legion, and offers diners the opportunity to enjoy ablack-tie event in the style of a military regimental dinner. Tickets are priced at £50 per head and includes pre-dinner drinks, a three-course meal, as well as wines and port. A military band will entertain guests. To book and for more information, visit the official All Events page .

List of road closures in Liverpool for Remembrance Day 2022

As a result of the city-spanning planned events to honour Remembrance Day, it has been confirmed that there will be a number of road closures in Liverpool. The following closures will be in place on Sunday, November 13:

William Brown Street from Byrom Street – 7am -1pm.

London Road between Seymour Street and Lime Street – 9.30am – 1pm

Commutation Row between Islington and Lime Street – 9.30am – 1pm

Islington between Fraser Street and Commutation Row – 9.30am – 1pm

Lime Street between London Road and Copperas Hill 9.30am – 1pm

St. Johns Lane and St. George’s Place between Old Haymarket and Lime Street – 9.30am – 1pm

Skelhorne Street between Bolton Street and Lime Street – 9.30am – 1pm

Queens Square Bus Station will be closed from 9.30am to 1pm