Published 31st Mar 2025

Discover 15 charming rescue dogs in Liverpool looking for forever homes this spring. Help them start fresh and enjoy a season full of love and walks.

Located near Liverpool in Huyton, Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.

A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption including a Poodle, Greyhound, Cocker Spaniel, Italian Cane Corso, Pointer and more.

The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis, and you could help them start fresh and have the best spring and summer ever - filled with plenty of walks of course.

Below are fifteen of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in time for spring. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Ronnie is a golden Cocker Spaniel. He is looking for a quiet, low-occupancy, adult home. He will need to be the only pet, and he is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours.

Tipper is a lovely Border Collie cross who loves wiggling his bum. Tipper can live with teenagers but no other pets. Dogs Trust have very little history for him but do believe he was house trained in a pervious home, but don't know if he's used to spending time alone.

Bosco is a charming Pointer cross who can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only pet as he doesn't appreciate dogs being close by. Dogs Trust have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained. Bosco will most likely need someone at home with him all day initially.

Johnny is a super cute Belgian Shepherd cross puppy. He is a nervous boy looking for a patient family with children older than 16, but could live with another dog. He is likely to require several meetings at the centre before going home. Dogs Trust have no history for Johnny and cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to being left alone for any length of time.

