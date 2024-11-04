Located in Whiston, the Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to finally find a new family and a permanent place to call home.
A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, ranging from lovely Labradors and bubbly Bichon Frises to adorable German Shepherds and friendly French Bulldogs.
The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis. So, if you are hoping for a new furry friend, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and find a new friend.
Below are 18 of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in time for Christmas. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Princess - Bichon Frise
Princess is a Bichon Frise. She's a quiet dog who settles well at home, possible because she's hard of hearing so not much bothers her. Princess is a friendly girl with both people and other dogs and greets everyone politely. She needs to be rehomed with best friend Noodles. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Noodles - Poodle
Noodles is a Poodle who is to be rehomed with his friend Princess. He is house trained but not used to being left, can live with other calm dogs and children over the age of eight. He will need regular coat care and trips to the groomers. Noodles has some age related pain his in spine and legs that will require daily medication. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Jessie - Labrador Retriever Cross
Jessie is a Labrador Retriever cross puppy. She can live with children over the age of eight but cannot live with anyone who is pregnant or immunocompromised, due to her having tested positive for Leishmaniasis. Jessie must also be the only dog at home for this reason. She is house trained thanks to her foster family, but will require all her basic training, as well as some further medical tests every six months. Jessie is a digger. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Clyde - Border Collie Cross
Clyde is a Border Collie Cross. He can live with children of high school age but needs to be the only pet for now. Dogs Trust have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained. They advise that he shouldn't be left for long periods whilst settling in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside