3 . Jessie - Labrador Retriever Cross

Jessie is a Labrador Retriever cross puppy. She can live with children over the age of eight but cannot live with anyone who is pregnant or immunocompromised, due to her having tested positive for Leishmaniasis. Jessie must also be the only dog at home for this reason. She is house trained thanks to her foster family, but will require all her basic training, as well as some further medical tests every six months. Jessie is a digger. | Dogs Trust Merseyside