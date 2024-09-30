Dogs Trust Merseyside currently has dozens of adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption, ranging from a six-month-old Labrador cross to a six-year-old Akita.
Based in Whiston, the Merseyside centre currently has more than 60 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a new family and a place to call home. The rescue centre covers Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and offers a diverse selection of dog breeds ensuring that every individual can adopt their furry companion.
The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis. So, if you follow the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra and are hoping for a new canine companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and find a new best friend.
Below are 19 of the centre’s most recent additions, who would love to find a permanent, loving home. More information about adoption is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Jessie - Labrador Retriever cross
Jessie is a Labrador Retriever cross puppy She can live with children over the age of eight but cannot live with anyone who is pregnant or immunocompromised, due to her having tested positive for Leishmaniasis. Jessie must also be the only dog at home for this reason. She is house trained thanks to her foster family, but will require all her basic training, as well as some further medical tests every six months. Jessie is a digger. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Axel - Border Collie
Axel is a Border Collie. He can live with high school age children but would be adults only to walk. He can be reactive to dogs at the centre therefore he would need to be the only dog in the home. He is house trained and can be left for three to four hours once settled but will need someone with him most of the time initially. Axel can jump eight feet so needs to be supervised in the garden. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Clary - English Springer Spaniel
Clary is an English Springer Spaniel. She can live with other dogs and children over the age of 14. She was a stray so Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee that she is house trained, but it's likely. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Penny - West Highland White Terrier
Penny is a West Highland White Terrier. Penny is looking for a home together with sister Jazz. They can live with children of high school age, but no other dogs. Both are house trained and can be left alone for two or three hours, and will need regular coat care so please consider the cost of trips to the groomer. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
