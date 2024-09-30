2 . Axel - Border Collie

Axel is a Border Collie. He can live with high school age children but would be adults only to walk. He can be reactive to dogs at the centre therefore he would need to be the only dog in the home. He is house trained and can be left for three to four hours once settled but will need someone with him most of the time initially. Axel can jump eight feet so needs to be supervised in the garden. | Dogs Trust Merseyside