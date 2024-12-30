2 . Boo - Old English Sheepdog

Boo is an Old English Sheepdog. She can live with children around the age of 10, and another well matched dog. She is house trained and can be left alone for an hour or two without worry. She will require regular trips to a groomers. Boo struggles with flights of stairs due to her arthritis and prefers not to do them. She is receiving pain relief for her joints and this will be ongoing. | Dogs Trust Merseyside