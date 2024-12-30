Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens, with more than 60 dogs currently living in its kennels. They are in desperate need of permanent, loving homes, with many having difficult lives so far.
Dogs Trust is sadly seeing more people forced to give up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis, and warns that animals abandonments often spike shortly after the Christmas period.
A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption at Dogs Trust Merseyside’s branch in Whiston, including a Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd puppy, Miniature Poodle and more.
Here are 17 photos of the rescue centre’s newest residents who would love to find a permanent, loving home in Merseyside. Could you make 2025 their best year yet? More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Lilliput - German Shepherd cross
Lilliput is a German Shepherd cross. She can live with children over the age of 14 but needs to be the only pet for now. She has likely lived outside and may need some help with house training but she is generally very clean in her kennel. Her family will need to not leave her alone initially, whilst she settles in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Boo - Old English Sheepdog
Boo is an Old English Sheepdog. She can live with children around the age of 10, and another well matched dog. She is house trained and can be left alone for an hour or two without worry. She will require regular trips to a groomers. Boo struggles with flights of stairs due to her arthritis and prefers not to do them. She is receiving pain relief for her joints and this will be ongoing. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Soay - Border Collie cross
Soay is a Border Collie cross up for adoption in Merseyside. She can live with teenagers but needs to be the only pet. Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending any time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Cherry - Miniature Poodle
Cherry is a Miniature Poodle who is to be rehomed with her friend Blossom. They can live with quiet dogs and children of secondary school age. Both dogs have never lived inside and may require house training. Please consider the cost of regular trips to the groomer for two dogs. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
