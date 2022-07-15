One of the hottest flower shows on the calendar is about to kick off near Liverpool - yet tickets are still available.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Tatton Park Flower Show 2022 takes place within a matter of days as organisers welcome garden enthusiasts from across the country for five days of flower fun.

Taking place in Cheshire - which is just a 50-minute drive from Liverpool - the show is one of the highlights of the summer flower show calendar.

Here’s all you need to know about the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show in 2022, including what will happen and how you can get tickets.

When is the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show?

The 2022 iteration of the event will return to the summer flower show calendar later this month.

Taking place across five days, it starts on Wednesday, 20 July and comes to its conclusion on Sunday, 24 July.

Where is it being held?

The flower show takes place in Tatton Park, which is located in Knutsford, Cheshire.

The full address of the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show is as follows: Tatton Park, Knutsford, WA16 6SG.

What is on the line-up for the show?

The official RHS website outlines that “inspirational garden ideas, beautiful planting combinations and the latest innovative landscaping trends are to be found at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park where colourful gardens await discovery.”

The Greener Front Gardens category, which is a new addition to the 2022 show, has new schemes for adding colour and style, no matter the size of your plot of land.

There will be dozens and dozens of garden displays which will be on show over the course of the entire week, with designs from several groups and organisations including BBC Radio Gardens and Greener Front Gardens.

For the full line-up of garden displays and further information, please visit the RHS website .

What other events are taking place at the show?

There are not just garden displays that flower lovers can take advantage of, with the event also boasting a series of talks, workshops, and even music.

An example of one of the workshops taking place during the week is ‘Practical Gardening’, which is hosted by Arit Anderson.

A teaser on the official website for the exhibition states: “Don’t miss the opportunity to learn new green-fingered skills and improve your gardening and floral know-how from our expert speakers.

“Head to the theatre to be inspired by broadcaster Arit Anderson, be wowed by celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley as he explores floral delights, and hear from the ‘Twitter king of big veg’ Gerald Stratford.”

There will even be live performances over the course of the show, with a dedicated bandstand which will host several bands.

“Be entertained by a host of professional musicians at the show’s Bandstand” said a spokesman.

“Boogie to 1950s-style rock ‘n’ roll from Razor Holler, see trio of starlets The Femmes bring the glory of the 1940s to life and listen to western swing from Rip-Roaring Success.”

The full confirmed line-up and timetable of these events can be found on the official Tatton Park Flower Show page of the RHS website.

How can I get tickets to the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show?

Despite the huge demand and the fact that the show kicks off in just a matter of days, there are still tickets available.

You can purchase tickets that are currently on sale through the official RHS website.

Day tickets will set you back at least £34.85 for the general public, whilst members of RHS will only need to pay £30.85.

Please visit the official website to reserve your place at the show.

How to get there from Liverpool?

Show organisers have confirmed that popular ways to travel to the show in Knutsford, Cheshire - which is just 32 miles away from Liverpool - is by road or rail.

The following is official outlined travel information:

Car

Routes to the show are signposted on all major roads in the area. Due to changes associated with the newly opened A556 your route to the show may be different this year. Please follow the yellow and black show signs and not your satnav as this will minimise delays entering and exiting the show.

The drop-off point for cars and taxis is the Rostherne Gate.

Parking

There is ample parking within the grounds of Tatton Park, free of charge. You will be directed to an appropriate car park on arrival. All car parks are open from 8am, and close one hour after the show closes.

Parking on the roads around the showground is strictly prohibited.

Train

Metrolink trams provide a great way to get to the showground for the show.