‘The Savoy of the doggy world’ - inside The Pawfect Retreat luxury dog hotel near Liverpool

Watch as we go inside a dog hotel with a hydrotherapy pool, double beds, TV, air conditioning and a live stream for the owners.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST

In a corner of Merseyside sits a luxury dog hotel and daycare facility that’s so exclusive you might struggle to get your beloved canine on the waiting list.

With a hydrotherapy pool, double beds, TV, air conditioning, indoor and outdoor training facilities and a live stream for the owners, The Pawfect Retreat hotel in Hightown near Liverpool, pampers pooches to the maximum.

And we have been for look inside and to meet Owner Angela Byrne, who said: “This is basically everything that I wanted my dogs to have - not what a dog needs - it's what I want them to have."

Luxury facilities:

  • Each room has a bed anywhere from a double bed to a king-size bed.
  • Wall-mounted TVs play Classic FM or Smooth FM so the dogs feel at home.
  • Each room has air-conditioning to keep the dogs cool or warm.
  • CCTV in the rooms so owner can check the dogs and live stream a feed.
  • A pool and canine hydrotherapy.

For the full tour and interview with owner Angela Byrne watch the video at the top of the page.

The Pawfect Retreat, Hightown
