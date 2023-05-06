A major TV broadcaster is looking for people from Liverpool to star in a new reality TV show

Scousers who have dreamt of starring in a TV show now have the chance, as a production company is looking for people from Liverpool to cast for a new series. A casting call out has been posted on social media to look for ‘guys and girls’ to represent the ‘glamour’ of the city for a new premium reality show.

Optomen TV group, which has been involved in the production of huge shows including Sort Your Life Out, At Home with The Fury’s and The Great British Menu is recruiting for the roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The social media call out reads: “Calling all scousers. For an exciting new premium reality series for a major UK broadcaster.

“Are you proud to be a scouser? Do you live a luxury lifestyle? Do you want to represent the glamour of your city on TV? Have you always dreamt of being on a reality show? Producers are looking for guys and girls now.”

The post does not give details of what the new show might be, but applicants must be 18 years or older.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People from Liverpool are wanted to star in a new TV show

How to apply for new reality show in Liverpool

To apply for a chance of being casted, e-mail [email protected]

Advertisement