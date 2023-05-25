‘Secret Garden’ bar to open in Liverpool this bank holiday weekend

The open-air oasis is surrounded by plants and fairy lights.

A popular open-air bar is set to relaunch, right in time for a sunshine-filled bank holiday weekend.

After a seven-month seasonal hiatus, the Secret Garden at Gino D'Acampo Old Hall is back, offering a range of delicious drinks in a lovely outdoor setting,

Located on the first floor terrace of INNSiDE, Old Hall Street, the 170-cover garden has a full drinks menu and the venue will also play host to ‘Spritz Hour’ every Friday between 4 - 6pm, with guests able to enjoy a selection of cocktails for £5.

The bar features beautiful plants, twinkling lights and outdoor heating, as well as table tennis and foosball tables, and overlooks the waterfront.

Opening hours: The Secret Garden relaunches on Friday May 26, and will be open from 12pm to 10pm, depending on the weather.