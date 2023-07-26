Register
Seven beautiful historic castles to visit near Liverpool: from Beeston Castle to Conwy Castle

These beautiful monuments are truly fascinating.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST

Although Liverpool Castle is no longer standing, there are many other beautiful, historic castles to explore nearby, offering glimpse into the region’s past.

While ruins are all that remain of some, they are still a magnificent piece of history, with many surrounded by beautiful woodlands. Others have been preserved and restored and truly feel like travelling back in time to the 13th century.

All just a short journey from Liverpool, here are seven historic castles that are well worth a visit this summer.

1. Halton Castle, Runcorn

2. Chester Castle, Cheshire

3. Beeston Castle and Woodland Park, Cheshire

4. Conwy Castle, Conwy

