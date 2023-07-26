Although Liverpool Castle is no longer standing, there are many other beautiful, historic castles to explore nearby, offering glimpse into the region’s past.
While ruins are all that remain of some, they are still a magnificent piece of history, with many surrounded by beautiful woodlands. Others have been preserved and restored and truly feel like travelling back in time to the 13th century.
All just a short journey from Liverpool, here are seven historic castles that are well worth a visit this summer.
1. Halton Castle, Runcorn
Halton Castle is a Grade I listed building which lies in ruins, however, the circumference remains intact making it perfect for a walk. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
2. Chester Castle, Cheshire
Although much of Chester Castle was rebuilt in the 19th century, it is truly worth a visit. The Agricola Tower is a Grade I listed building, and one of the only remaining parts from the 12th century. Photo: Jeff Buck, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
3. Beeston Castle and Woodland Park, Cheshire
Beeston Castle is a magical former castle, in a 40-acre woodland park. There are beautiful views, great walks and activities for kids too!
4. Conwy Castle, Conwy
Conwy Castle is very well preserved and truly feels like going back to medieval times. It is a World Heritage site and described as ‘one of the most magnificent medieval fortresses in Europe.’ Photo: Andrew Woodvine, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons