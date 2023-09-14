Pumpkin picking season is almost here and Liverpool and its surrounding areas have a number of wonderful pumpkin patches.

Spooky season is almost here and farms around Merseyside have been gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year.

Perfecting their orange crop throughout the summer, thousands of families will visit their pumpkin patches, determined to find the biggest and best pumpkins to decorate.

But, where is the best place to go in Liverpool?

Whether you’re just going for the cute family photo, you’re having a pumpkin carving contest or you need ingredients for an autumnal pumpkin pie, these are seven of the best pumpkin patches in around Merseyside.

Get ready to wrap up warm, put on your wellies and get picking!

1 . Birchalls Pumpkin Patch, Rainford Birchalls Pumpkin Patch will be open from October 1 until October 31. There is no entry fee, simply pay for what you pick. Dogs are allowed but must be on a lead! Photo: Birchalls Pumpkin Patch

2 . Pumpkin Alley, Ormskirk Pumpkin Alley is set to open on October 1 with full details expected to be shared soon. This year, there will be a new ‘pumpkin express’ train too! Photo: Pumpkin Alley

3 . Claremont Farm, Wirral Claremont Farm’s ‘pick your own pumpkins’ event opens on October 7 and will run until the pumpkins are all gone! Entry is free, you just pay for what you pick. Photo: Claremont Farm

4 . Church Farm, Thurstaston Church Farm’s Family Fright Festival in Thurstaston, Wirral, involves pumpkin picking, fair rides, feeding animals and much more. The event begins on September 30 and ends on October 29. Only Fright Festival ticket holders can access the pumpkin patch, but are pumpkins are priced individually. Photo: Church Farm