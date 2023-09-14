Pumpkin picking Liverpool: The best pumpkin patches in and around Liverpool for Halloween 2023
Pumpkin picking season is almost here and Liverpool and its surrounding areas have a number of wonderful pumpkin patches.
Spooky season is almost here and farms around Merseyside have been gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year.
Perfecting their orange crop throughout the summer, thousands of families will visit their pumpkin patches, determined to find the biggest and best pumpkins to decorate.
But, where is the best place to go in Liverpool?
Whether you’re just going for the cute family photo, you’re having a pumpkin carving contest or you need ingredients for an autumnal pumpkin pie, these are seven of the best pumpkin patches in around Merseyside.
Get ready to wrap up warm, put on your wellies and get picking!