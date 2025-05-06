Experts reveal why Gen Z in Liverpool is ditching over-consumption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research from luxury jewellery brand Azora reveals a striking cultural shift in how people in Liverpool shop for jewellery, with younger generations abandoning trend-led buys in favour of minimalist, meaningful pieces that define a new kind of status symbol – the capsule collection.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a brand new survey of UK consumers¹, the data found that half of shoppers in Liverpool now shop only for jewellery that can be worn everyday. Nationally, the figure is eight in ten for Gen Z (people under 28 years of age) and two-thirds for Millennials. Jewellery has become an expression of personal identity – worn daily, chosen with care, and rooted in emotional significance.

Despite the UK jewellery market exceeding £11 billion in 2023/242, today’s shoppers are embracing a “fewer, finer” mindset. A third of Brits have already ditched impulse-driven trend purchases in favour of thoughtful, long-lasting items, revealing that less really is more with just 12% of people in Liverpool buying jewellery based on fashion trends.

Millennials spend the most

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caption: Azora 'Fewer, Finer'

Millennials are leading the charge, spending an average of £245.70 per piece – 47% more than Baby Boomers. In Liverpool that figure rises with less than 1 in 10 of shoppers spending less than £100 on single pieces of jewellery - instead curating timeless and long lasting collections that carry meaning and are versatile across seasons, occasions, and outfits.

Kate Hardcastle MBE, consumer expert and broadcaster, explains: “Millennials are not buying jewellery to impress others – they’re buying to express themselves. The pieces they choose are intimate extensions of who they are and who they are becoming. After years of digital overload and throwaway culture, they’re seeking something tactile and lasting.”

Jewellery becomes part of the daily ritual

The research found that almost half (48%) of all consumers In Liverpool are looking to create a capsule collection of jewellery. Top choices for capsule collections? Necklaces, earrings and bracelets – timeless staples that transition from day to night.

Today’s younger shoppers aren’t simply accumulating jewellery – they’re curating it. Stephanie Cliffe, Brand Director at Azora, said: “One of the strongest signals from our research is that consumers have moved from impulse to intention. Creating a capsule collection is becoming a symbol of modern style, emotional maturity, and sustainability.”

Liverpool joins the UK’s jewellery hotspots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow emerged as the most jewellery-obsessed city in the UK, with London and Manchester close behind. In Liverpool, the majority of shoppers are investing between £100-£500 on each item of jewellery.

A quiet rebellion against fast fashion

The rise of capsule jewellery collections mirrors the cultural exhaustion with fast fashion. 59% of shoppers in Liverpool favour quality over quantity and purchase only investment or everyday pieces.

“Jewellery must now deliver more than beauty,” adds Hardcastle: “In today’s world, it is not about fitting in. It’s about standing out in the most intimate, individual way. As we move through uncertain times, consumers are looking for anchors. Pieces they can trust, hold, wear and love. There’s a return to tactility, to craft, to care, to emotional clarity. And that’s exactly what the new jewellery movement represents. It’s not fast. It’s not fleeting. It’s forever.”

To support consumers in Liverpool finding their perfect everyday pieces, Azora has launched the ‘ fewer, finer’ quiz – a guided tool to help individuals build their own timeless jewellery capsule.