Sound City will be celebrating its 15th anniversary when it returns to Liverpool this month.

Sound City is a matter of weeks away from taking over the city of Liverpool.

The largest international music festival is a showcase of both established and independent artists.

Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool Sound City 2022.

When is Sound City 2022 and where is it being held?

Sound City Liverpool 2021

Sound City will be taking place across Liverpool from 30 April to 1 May 2022.

Taking place in a multitude of different venues, Liverpool Sound City has previously graced Liverpool City Centre areas such as:

The Kazimier (L1 4BE)

The Zanzibar (L1 4AZ)

Liverpool Cathedral (L1 7AZ)

Bramley-Moore Dock

The 2022 event is also set to be held at the Baltic Triangle in Liverpool - a hub of indie start-ups, edgy garage raves and packed dance clubs.

How do I get tickets for Sound City 2022?

After its return to the scene in October 2021, Liverpool Sound City, also dubbed ‘the definitive home of vibrant new music’, still has tickets available for the 15th anniversary event.

The event has an age restriction of 14 and over.

Courtesy of its ticket partner SeeTickets, tickets are priced at the following:

Saturday pass - £32.45 per ticket

Sunday pass - £32.45 per ticket

Weekend pass - £60.50 per ticket

Disabled access weekend pass - £60.50

For a more premium Sound City experience, organisers offer the chance to purchase VIP tickets at around £93.50 per ticket.

With a VIP pass, you will gain access to the following benefits:

Entry to the VIP guest area

Secret shows

Acoustic live lounges

Drinks parties

Much more yet to be announced

There will also be an opportunity to attend the Sound City+ Conference, which involves hundreds of industry professionals holding panels and talks to influence the next generation of musicians.

Admission to the conference will cost £38.50 per person, or if you wish to attend both the festival and the conference, the price of admission will be £82.50.

What is Sound City?

Sound City is a huge music experience that sees renowned musicians perform alongside a stream of emerging local, national and international talent.

The event is held across three different continents worldwide and has been going on for 14 years, with this year’s in Liverpool marking Sound City’s 15th anniversary.

Known for discovering the next big musicians, the festival has previously been one of the first to host huge names such as:

Ed Sheeran

Stormzy

Paloma Faith

Florence and the Machine

and many many more!

Who is in the full line-up for Liverpool Sound City 2022?

The following is the official line-up of musicians set to play at Liverpool Sound City 2022, including a mix of well-known musicians and budding up-and-comers:

The Lathums

Self Esteem

Abby Roberts

Alfie Blue

Alfie Templemen

Alright Okay

Altameda

Baby Queen

Bandit

Banji

Bears In Trees

Brooke Combe

Cassia

CJ Pandit

Claire Welles

Cody Frost

Conchur White

Crawlers

Crystal Tides

CVC

Danko

Delights

Dirty Laces

Ditz

Everyone You Know

Kawlala

Mae Muller

Matilda Mann

Matt Maltese

Mia Jade

The Reytons

Tim Burgess

Tom A Smith

Yard Act

Abbie Ozard

Buggs

Casino

Chilli Jesson

Fiona Lennon

Frankie Beetlestone

George O’Hanlan

Georgia Meek

Hushtones

Lees

More In Luv

Pheobe Green

Prima Queen

Pyra

Retro Video Club

Robin Ashcroft

Rose Gray

Staymellow

Somebody’s Child

SQPR

The Royston Club

The Last Morrell

TV Pries