Sound City is a matter of weeks away from taking over the city of Liverpool.
The largest international music festival is a showcase of both established and independent artists.
Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool Sound City 2022.
When is Sound City 2022 and where is it being held?
Sound City will be taking place across Liverpool from 30 April to 1 May 2022.
Taking place in a multitude of different venues, Liverpool Sound City has previously graced Liverpool City Centre areas such as:
- The Kazimier (L1 4BE)
- The Zanzibar (L1 4AZ)
- Liverpool Cathedral (L1 7AZ)
- Bramley-Moore Dock
The 2022 event is also set to be held at the Baltic Triangle in Liverpool - a hub of indie start-ups, edgy garage raves and packed dance clubs.
How do I get tickets for Sound City 2022?
After its return to the scene in October 2021, Liverpool Sound City, also dubbed ‘the definitive home of vibrant new music’, still has tickets available for the 15th anniversary event.
The event has an age restriction of 14 and over.
Courtesy of its ticket partner SeeTickets, tickets are priced at the following:
- Saturday pass - £32.45 per ticket
- Sunday pass - £32.45 per ticket
- Weekend pass - £60.50 per ticket
- Disabled access weekend pass - £60.50
For a more premium Sound City experience, organisers offer the chance to purchase VIP tickets at around £93.50 per ticket.
With a VIP pass, you will gain access to the following benefits:
- Entry to the VIP guest area
- Secret shows
- Acoustic live lounges
- Drinks parties
- Much more yet to be announced
There will also be an opportunity to attend the Sound City+ Conference, which involves hundreds of industry professionals holding panels and talks to influence the next generation of musicians.
Admission to the conference will cost £38.50 per person, or if you wish to attend both the festival and the conference, the price of admission will be £82.50.
What is Sound City?
Sound City is a huge music experience that sees renowned musicians perform alongside a stream of emerging local, national and international talent.
The event is held across three different continents worldwide and has been going on for 14 years, with this year’s in Liverpool marking Sound City’s 15th anniversary.
Known for discovering the next big musicians, the festival has previously been one of the first to host huge names such as:
- Ed Sheeran
- Stormzy
- Paloma Faith
- Florence and the Machine
- and many many more!
Who is in the full line-up for Liverpool Sound City 2022?
The following is the official line-up of musicians set to play at Liverpool Sound City 2022, including a mix of well-known musicians and budding up-and-comers:
- The Lathums
- Self Esteem
- Abby Roberts
- Alfie Blue
- Alfie Templemen
- Alright Okay
- Altameda
- Baby Queen
- Bandit
- Banji
- Bears In Trees
- Brooke Combe
- Cassia
- CJ Pandit
- Claire Welles
- Cody Frost
- Conchur White
- Crawlers
- Crystal Tides
- CVC
- Danko
- Delights
- Dirty Laces
- Ditz
- Everyone You Know
- Kawlala
- Mae Muller
- Matilda Mann
- Matt Maltese
- Mia Jade
- The Reytons
- Tim Burgess
- Tom A Smith
- Yard Act
- Abbie Ozard
- Buggs
- Casino
- Chilli Jesson
- Fiona Lennon
- Frankie Beetlestone
- George O’Hanlan
- Georgia Meek
- Hushtones
- Lees
- More In Luv
- Pheobe Green
- Prima Queen
- Pyra
- Retro Video Club
- Robin Ashcroft
- Rose Gray
- Staymellow
- Somebody’s Child
- SQPR
- The Royston Club
- The Last Morrell
- TV Pries
For more information about each of the many acts at Liverpool Sound City 2022, please visit the official website.