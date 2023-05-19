It is located on a premier, private street.

Step inside this exquisite five bedroom home, in one of Wirral’s most desirable areas.

The beautiful home is one of Lower Heswall’s most premier streets and comes with estuary views, extensive living accommodation and a large rear garden - and a short walk from the town centre.

The Office for National Statistics recently named Heswall as one of Merseyside’s happiest and most desirable places to live, based on an overall ‘life satisfaction’ score. The area features a lovely town filled with shops, eateries and greenery, as well as excellent transport links into Liverpool city centre.

Listed on Rightmove for £1,200,000 the home has a hefty price tag, but offers private and luxury living with beautiful views.

1 . Thurstaston Road, Heswall Step inside this beautiful home in one of Merseyside’s ‘happiest’ places. Photo: Rightmove

2 . Thurstaston Road, Heswall Spacious hallway. Photo: Rightmove

3 . Thurstaston Road, Heswall The property spans three floors and has a modern kitchen.

4 . Thurstaston Road, Heswall With an island workspace. Photo: Rightmove