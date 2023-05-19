Register
Spectacular £1.2m home for sale in one of Merseyside’s happiest places

It is located on a premier, private street.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 19th May 2023, 16:09 BST

Step inside this exquisite five bedroom home, in one of Wirral’s most desirable areas.

The beautiful home is one of Lower Heswall’s most premier streets and comes with estuary views, extensive living accommodation and a large rear garden - and a short walk from the town centre.

The Office for National Statistics recently named Heswall as one of Merseyside’s happiest and most desirable places to live, based on an overall ‘life satisfaction’ score. The area features a lovely town filled with shops, eateries and greenery, as well as excellent transport links into Liverpool city centre.

Listed on Rightmove for £1,200,000 the home has a hefty price tag, but offers private and luxury living with beautiful views.

Step inside this beautiful home in one of Merseyside’s ‘happiest’ places.

1. Thurstaston Road, Heswall

Step inside this beautiful home in one of Merseyside’s ‘happiest’ places. Photo: Rightmove

Spacious hallway.

2. Thurstaston Road, Heswall

Spacious hallway. Photo: Rightmove

The property spans three floors and has a modern kitchen.

3. Thurstaston Road, Heswall

The property spans three floors and has a modern kitchen.

With an island workspace.

4. Thurstaston Road, Heswall

With an island workspace. Photo: Rightmove

