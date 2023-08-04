Register
Liverpool property: ‘Stunning’ Formby home ‘excludes opulence and sophistication’

“A true embodiment of luxury living”

Emma Dukes
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST

Take a look at this magnificent home in one of Merseyside’s most sought after areas.

Located on Larkhill Lane, Formby, this ‘stunning’ detached property is listed on Rightmove for £2,100,000 and truly offers a glimpse into luxury living.

The property description by Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents reads: “Welcome to a property that exudes opulence and sophistication – a true embodiment of luxury living. From the very moment you step inside, you will be captivated by the remarkable charm and exquisite craftsmanship that defines this residence. Prepare to be enthralled by its effortless elegance.

“Every aspect of this home has been meticulously curated by its discerning owners, who had a clear vision to fashion a contemporary masterpiece using only the most exceptional materials and renowned brands. The result is a modern sanctuary that sets a new standard for refined living.

“Spanning an expansive internal floor area of 8,600 square feet, this home offers a wealth of space to accommodate the most indulgent lifestyle. The thoughtfully designed floor plan ensures a seamless flow between each room, creating an ambience of both grandeur and comfort.”

Key features:

  •  Vast plot of 0.47 of an acre.
  • Six bedrooms.
  • Four bathrooms.
  • Security gates.
  • Bar.
  • Cinema room.
Step inside this £2.1m home in Formby.

Larkhill Lane, Formby

Step inside this £2.1m home in Formby. Photo: Rightmove

The grand hallway is breathtaking.

Larkhill Lane, Formby

The grand hallway is breathtaking. Photo: Rightmove

The cinema room is impressive.

Larkhill Lane, Formby

The cinema room is impressive. Photo: Rightmove

The large kitchen features an island.

Larkhill Lane, Formby

The large kitchen features an island. Photo: Rightmove

