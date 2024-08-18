Summer in Liverpool: Why Merseyside is the best in the UK when it's summer time - from the beaches to bars

Liverpool really shines during the summer months.

While my favourite season is autumn and I definitely prefer cooler weather to the scorching sun, there is truly something special about Liverpool during the summer time.

The warmer months see a host of free activities take place around the city, including the incredible Africa Oye festival at Sefton Park, and offer the opportunity to visit other parts of Merseyside - from beautiful beaches to popular ice cream shops.

The buzz of happy people sitting in their favourite beer garden and the large groups of tourists taking photos next to the iconic ‘Liverpool’ sign always make me smile and the city really shines during summer.

It was difficult to choose my favourite things about summer in Liverpool but here are some of the things that make Merseyside better than the rest and well worth a visit when the sun is shining.

1. Splash Tours

Splash Tours has brought amphibious vehicles back to the city, meaning you can have an amazing tour of Liverpool via land and water. | Emily Bonner

2. The music scene

While Liverpool's music scene is pretty great all year round, summer is extra special with the free Africa Oye festival in June and In The Park taking place each July. | Dominic Raynor

3. The independent coffee shops

One thing that makes Liverpool stand out is the huge number of independent businesses. And, during the summer, our coffee shops serve the best iced coffees. | Emily Bonner

4. Our amazing beaches

Another reason why Liverpool and Merseyside are the best during summertime is the huge selection of beaches. There are so many beautiful places to explore on the coast, and spectacular sunsets. | AFP via Getty Images

