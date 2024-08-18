While my favourite season is autumn and I definitely prefer cooler weather to the scorching sun, there is truly something special about Liverpool during the summer time.
The warmer months see a host of free activities take place around the city, including the incredible Africa Oye festival at Sefton Park, and offer the opportunity to visit other parts of Merseyside - from beautiful beaches to popular ice cream shops.
The buzz of happy people sitting in their favourite beer garden and the large groups of tourists taking photos next to the iconic ‘Liverpool’ sign always make me smile and the city really shines during summer.
It was difficult to choose my favourite things about summer in Liverpool but here are some of the things that make Merseyside better than the rest and well worth a visit when the sun is shining.
