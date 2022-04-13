Here’s a breakdown of all the opening times the major supermarkets in Liverpool will be working over Christmas and New Year.

As much as we try to be organised for Christmas, it is inevitable that something will be forgotten, whether that is milk for the post dinner coffee or cranberry sauce for that one relative that can’t have dinner without it.

During the festive period stores operating hours differ from the usual. It’s always good to be up to date before leaving the house, so we have a breakdown of all the major supermarket’s opening hours to help you.

Aldi

Aldi will open stores from 7am till 10pm from Monday 20th December to 23rd December.

Christmas Eve stores will be open from the usual 7am, but close earlier at 6pm to give staff the chance to get home.

Aldi will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Between December 27th, to December 30th the stores will open from 8am to 8pm.

New Year’s Eve will operate from 8am, before closing its doors from 6pm until 2nd January.

Aldi warns customers that some stores’ opening times may vary by location, so it is best to double check the signs at your local store.

Sainsburys

In the run up to Christmas Sainsburys will be opening from 6am to 11pm across most stores. On Christmas Eve bigger Sainsburys stores will be open from 7am to 7pm.

The smaller Sainsbury’s stores will be opening on shorter hours, and will remain open until 9pm.

All Sainsburys locations will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year’s Eve larger stores will be opening 7am to 7pm. However, the sainsbury’s convenience stores will be open until 9pm.

Most stores will be open from 8am-8pm on New Year’s Day.

Sainsburys have also advised checking their local store signs for any difference in opening hours.

Tesco

Tesco will more than likely also operate on extended opening hours, however, they have yet to be confirmed.

Stores are expected to close on at least December 25 and 26.

Morrisons

Morrisons opening times will vary across stores but most will operate on extended opening times of 6am until midnight from 20-23 December.

Christmas Eve hours will be from 6am-6pm before closing for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Normal opening hours of 7am-6pm will be in place from December 27 until 31 December. Morrisons will be open on New Year’s Eve from 9am until 6pm.

ASDA

All ASDA’s are closed on Saturday. During this time ASDA are offering quieter shopping from 2:00PM - 3:00PM, where there will be reduced noise from their radio and tannoy announcements.

Sefton Park ASDA is open:

Tuesday - Thursday the store is open for 24 hours.

Christmas eve the store will open at 12AM and close at 7:00PM.

The store will open on Boxing day at 10:30AM and close at 4:30PM.

Breck Road ASDA is open:

Tuesday - Thursday the store is open from 6:00 AM - 12:00AM.

Christmas eve the store will open at 6:00AM and close at 7:00PM.

The store will open on Boxing day at 10:30AM and close at 4:30PM.

Hunts Cross ASDA is open:

Tuesday - Thursday the store is open for 24 hours.

Christmas eve the store will open at 12AM and close at 7:00PM.

The store will open on Boxing day at 10:30AM and close at 4:30PM.

Huyton ASDA is open:

Tuesday - Thursday the store is open from 6:00 AM - 12:00AM.

Christmas eve the store will open at 6:00AM and close at 7:00PM.

The store will open on Boxing day at 10:30AM and close at 4:30PM.

Aintree ASDA is open:

Tuesday - Thursday the store is open for 24 hours.

Christmas eve the store will open at 12AM and close at 7:00PM.

The store will open on Boxing day at 10:30AM and close at 4:30PM.

Stoneycroft ASDA is open:

Tuesday - Thursday the store is open from 6:00 AM - 11:0PM.

Christmas eve the store will open at 6:00AM and close at 7:00PM.

The store will open on Boxing day at 10:00AM and close at 4:00PM.

Walton ASDA is open:

Tuesday - Thursday the store is open for 24 hours.

Christmas eve the store will open at 12AM and close at 7:00PM.

The store will open on Boxing day at 10:30AM and close at 4:30PM.

Waitrose

Most Waitrose stores are expected to operate on extended hours, closing at 11pm on the run up to Christmas eve. Some convenience stores will be open till midnight.

On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Waitrose stores will be closed with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours.

The Formby branch will be operating on the following hours on the run up to Christmas: