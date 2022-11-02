Miranda Holder revealed her top tips for shopping vintage clothes, as we picked out a selection of Liverpool’s best shops for preloved fashion

Many of us have begun looking to timeless vintage items to overhaul our wardrobes with unique pieces at bargain prices.

Fast fashion has a huge impact on the environment so buying pre-loved clothing can make a huge difference towards lowering our individual impact on the climate. There are plenty of cool and quirky vintage shops in Liverpool to help you shop more thrifty and to make sustainable fashion choices.

Celebrity fashion stylist Miranda Holder, who boasts over 23,000 Instagram followers, explained her top tips for buying secondhand.

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, Miranda said: "My mantra with the clients that I coach is to buy less but buy better; to invest in garments that make you feel incredible and will last a lifetime. Purchasing vintage clothing has the added advantage of the sad truth that garments were indeed made better in years gone by.

“People did genuinely buy one coat at a time, that would last them until the elbows wore out - and then they would patch up those elbows which would breathe new life into the garment.

“I often buy a blouse for the incredible buttons (they don’t make them like they used to) and then transfer them to give a facelift to another garment sitting in my wardrobe."

Miranda Holder’s top five tips for shopping preloved clothing

1. If you don’t love it don’t buy it

The same rule applies when you are shopping on the high street. If you don’t fall head over heels in love with an item, then it simply doesn’t earn a place in your curated closet!

Too many clothes that aren’t totally right for you will only confuse you in the mornings and add to that decision fatigue - and you’ll end up re-wearing the same old favorites because the idea of trying anything else is overwhelming.

2. Consider the Colour

To have a wardrobe that really works hard for you, you need to know your best colors - or at the very least the ones which give you a ‘grey face’, so they can be avoided. The easiest way to get a cohesive, hardworking clothing collection is to pick a couple of base neutrals.

Which you know you look good in and ensure 80% of your wardrobe is made up of these, then add a splash of one or two well-chosen, flattering accent colours for fun, and stick to it. Keep to these rules when looking at vintage clothing.

3. Look at all the elements

Remember to take in every aspect of the item. (This is easier done in person), Maybe you don’t like the fabric, but the buttons would look amazing on a coat you already have, or the embellishment on the shoulder could be transferred to a pair of jeans. Remember this is a perfect opportunity for customisation and getting a really individual look.

4. Don’t buy rubbish!

The same rules apply when you are shopping on the high street. Avoid anything that is poorly made, unflattering or unusable. The idea is most definitely less is more here.

5. Learn about customisation

The number of ‘hacks’ out there to really make clothing your own is mind-boggling. Whether it’s hand-painting biker boots or adding artful rips and rivets to a T-shirt, the sky’s the limit. Scour YouTube for ideas and enjoy the wealth of styling possibilities that open up for you.

Six of the best Vintage shops in Liverpool

The Retro Room

95 Lark Lane

Open - Tuesday - Sunday 11 am - 5 pm

This quirky little shop originally began life as a market stall in Ormskirk. Owner of the Retro Room Katie, now has her own colorful store full of vintage clothes and accessories. You can easily find some vibrant one-off pieces in the store.

Pop Boutique

110 Bold Street

Open - Monday - Saturday 10:30 am - 6:3pm

Sunday 11 am - 5 pm

Pop Boutique has everything for lovers of vintage and restyled clothing. From classic 1970s style to retro gingham pieces, plus jewellery from all the decades. You’re sure to find the perfect item and all at affordable prices.

COW Liverpool

15 Bold Street

Open - Monday - Saturday 10:30 am - 6 pm

Sunday 11 am - 5 pm

The Cow is a vintage clothing and accessories store where you can shop in-store and online. If you love vintage but want something a little bit more designer then Cow is the shop for you, with plenty of pieces from luxury brands such as Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Fendi.

SOHO’s Liverpool

80 Bold Street

Open - Monday - Saturday 10:15 am - 6:15 pm

Sunday - 10:15 am - 5:30 pm

Soho’s Liverpool is the ultimate indie-style clothing shop, featuring the best vintage band t-shirts for both men and women. The store has a huge range of vintage items including classic Levi jeans. Some items come with a three for £20 offer.

Total Recall

Output Gallery, 32 Seel Street

Open Wednesday - Sunday 11 am - 5 pm

Owner Kirsty from Total Recall said: “ We sell an eclectic range of affordable vintage clothing, with pieces from the 1950s through to the 1990s. There’s something for everyone with band t-shirts, leather jackets, sweatshirts, knitwear, flat caps, dresses, plus loads of jewellery, belts, and bags - it’s only a little shop but you can spend ages browsing”.

The Vintage Store

38-46 Church Street

Open - Monday - Saturday 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday 11 am - 5 pm