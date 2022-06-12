The five bedroom, five bathroom detached residence in Lower Heswall, Wirral spans approximately 7,674 square feet of living space.

The beautiful Wirral property exudes luxury, and sophistication, and also offers a substantial living space - spanning 7,674 sq ft. The perfect choice for any large family, with just under £2 million to spare.

The gated access and wraparound gardens allow for the perfect little family haven - perfect for hosting family get-togethers, whether it’s a Summer BBQ, or Christmas celebrations - this house could be the perfect backdrop for any occasion.

Enough parking for a fleet of supercars and extensive areas for children to run around and play.

Click through this article to see photos of the incredible property - more information can be found on RightMove here.

1. Wirral Mansion You are welcomed into this superb home via a grand entrance hallway, with feature stone winding staircase leading to the lower ground floor and first floor. Photo: Rightmove

2. Wirral Mansion The extensive hallway leads you towards the stone winding staircase - with beautiful, intricate bannister. Photo: Rightmove

3. Wirral Mansion On this level you have an expansive 35 foot formal lounge, with circular walk in bay window, and feature fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

4. Wirral Mansion The room boasts a beautiful circular walk-in bay window, and dining area - within the formal lounge area. Photo: RightMove