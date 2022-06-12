This luxurious Wirral mansion is listed for £1,950,000

Take a look at this stunning Merseyside property worth £1.95m - complete with an indoor swimming pool

The five bedroom, five bathroom detached residence in Lower Heswall, Wirral spans approximately 7,674 square feet of living space.

By Simi Mundey
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 10:47 am

The beautiful Wirral property exudes luxury, and sophistication, and also offers a substantial living space - spanning 7,674 sq ft. The perfect choice for any large family, with just under £2 million to spare.

The gated access and wraparound gardens allow for the perfect little family haven - perfect for hosting family get-togethers, whether it’s a Summer BBQ, or Christmas celebrations - this house could be the perfect backdrop for any occasion.

Enough parking for a fleet of supercars and extensive areas for children to run around and play.

Click through this article to see photos of the incredible property - more information can be found on RightMove here.

1. Wirral Mansion

You are welcomed into this superb home via a grand entrance hallway, with feature stone winding staircase leading to the lower ground floor and first floor.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Wirral Mansion

The extensive hallway leads you towards the stone winding staircase - with beautiful, intricate bannister.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Wirral Mansion

On this level you have an expansive 35 foot formal lounge, with circular walk in bay window, and feature fireplace.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Wirral Mansion

The room boasts a beautiful circular walk-in bay window, and dining area - within the formal lounge area.

Photo: RightMove

