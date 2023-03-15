National Education Union members will walkout from schools in Liverpool and across the UK this week.

As the third wave of teacher strikes hits the UK, puzzled parents are trying their best to keep their children entertained, so why not visit Knowsley Safari in Prescot near Liverpool? A safe haven for remarkable species of animals across a five mile stretch is free for young ones.

The special offer is only available on the two days members of the National Education Union are striking, starting on Wednesday (March 15) and ending a day later on Thursday (March 16). All school age children are eligible but the tickets must be booked in advance online .

Note that the discount will be applied at checkout and is not to be used in conjunction with any other offers or carer tickets. Pre-booked only, you will not have the opportunity to pay on the day.

All children taking advantage of their free tickets must be accompanied by a paying adult. Knowsley Safari adult tickets are priced at £14 per head and can be bought via the website .

Kids can go free to Knowsley Safari for NEU teacher strike number three - Credit: Knowsley Safari

