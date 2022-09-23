From traditional boozers to hipster gastropubs, Liverpool has no shortage of tantalising bars and pubs.

As pubs face a tough winter with soaring costs and energy bills, we have put together a handy guide to help you support local businesses by having a pint in an independent boozer.

So, for those who want to support their local pub instead of putting money in the pockets of chains, LiverpoolWorld has you covered, with some of the city’s best offerings.

There are plenty to choose from in a city renowned for a good day, and night, out - from traditional Irish pubs to quirky beer gardens, check them out below.

1. Punch Tarmeys Punch Tarmeys is Liverpool’s biggest Irish pub, located at Cains Brewery on Grafton Street. After opening in 2018, Punch Tarmeys quickly became a hit, offering live sports and music.

2. Kazimier Garden Located on Seel Street, ‘The Kaz’ offers tons of events such as live music and pub quizzes, and has a beautiful outdoor seating area. Nominated for Bar of the Year this August, it’s a favourite for locals and students alike.

3. The Grapes The Grapes, Knight Street, is a traditional pub serving real ale and hosting live jazz music. In the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter, the cosy pub also has a beer garden.

4. Black Lodge Brewery Black Lodge Brewery is hidden away on King’s Dock Street and serves home brewed beer and ale. You can drink in the taproom or purchase beers for click and collect.