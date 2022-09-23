Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ten of the best independent pubs in Liverpool - from The Jacaranda to Hobo Kiosk

From traditional boozers to hipster gastropubs, Liverpool has no shortage of tantalising bars and pubs.

By Emma Dukes
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:34 am

As pubs face a tough winter with soaring costs and energy bills, we have put together a handy guide to help you support local businesses by having a pint in an independent boozer.

Pubs have told the LiverpoolWorld that they could be forced to put up the price of a pint and even get rid off staff to survive the months ahead.

So, for those who want to support their local pub instead of putting money in the pockets of chains, LiverpoolWorld has you covered, with some of the city’s best offerings.

- Pubs: 14 lost Liverpool pubs which will stir fond memories

- Pubs: Prices set to rise amid ‘terrifying’ £20 per pint claims

- Pubs: ‘Prices will go up’ - Government urged to act to save pubs

There are plenty to choose from in a city renowned for a good day, and night, out - from traditional Irish pubs to quirky beer gardens, check them out below.

1. Punch Tarmeys

Punch Tarmeys is Liverpool’s biggest Irish pub, located at Cains Brewery on Grafton Street. After opening in 2018, Punch Tarmeys quickly became a hit, offering live sports and music.

2. Kazimier Garden

Located on Seel Street, ‘The Kaz’ offers tons of events such as live music and pub quizzes, and has a beautiful outdoor seating area. Nominated for Bar of the Year this August, it’s a favourite for locals and students alike.

3. The Grapes

The Grapes, Knight Street, is a traditional pub serving real ale and hosting live jazz music. In the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter, the cosy pub also has a beer garden.

4. Black Lodge Brewery

Black Lodge Brewery is hidden away on King’s Dock Street and serves home brewed beer and ale. You can drink in the taproom or purchase beers for click and collect.

PubsLiverpoolIndependent
Next Page
Page 1 of 3