Ten of the best independent pubs in Liverpool - from The Jacaranda to Hobo Kiosk
From traditional boozers to hipster gastropubs, Liverpool has no shortage of tantalising bars and pubs.
As pubs face a tough winter with soaring costs and energy bills, we have put together a handy guide to help you support local businesses by having a pint in an independent boozer.
Pubs have told the LiverpoolWorld that they could be forced to put up the price of a pint and even get rid off staff to survive the months ahead.
So, for those who want to support their local pub instead of putting money in the pockets of chains, LiverpoolWorld has you covered, with some of the city’s best offerings.
There are plenty to choose from in a city renowned for a good day, and night, out - from traditional Irish pubs to quirky beer gardens, check them out below.