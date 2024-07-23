Liverpool is a wonderful city steeped in history and filled with culture. While most tourists will only experience the city centre, other parts of Liverpool are truly special and filled with houses and flats that many of us call home. But, which streets are the most desired?

To find out which parts of the city are the most desirable residential areas, we asked LiverpoolWorld readers: “If you could live on any street in Liverpool, what would it be and why?” We received a load of responses and have whittled it down to the most frequently mentioned streets - and many are in the Georgian Quarter.

From parts of the suburbs to some of the city’s oldest streets, below are ten wonderful Liverpool streets that our readers would love to live on. Let us know your favourite streets by clicking the comment icon or in the comments below.

1 . Falkner Square, Liverpool L8 Located in the heart of the Georgian Quarter, Falkner Square is filled with beautiful houses and is just steps away from Liverpool Cathedral. Locals said they would love to live there. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

2 . Rodney Street, Liverpool L1 Part of the Rodney Street conservation area, there are more than 60 Grade II listed buildings on Rodney Street, so it's no surprise that is a desired area for residents. "Beautiful architecture," one reader commented. | Phil Nash/CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews/Wikimedia

3 . Lark Lane, Liverpool L17 A number of readers said they would love to live on Lark Lane or one of the streets nearby. The bustling street, filled with shops and restaurants, was recently rated the most stylish in Liverpool. | Local TV

4 . Menlove Avenue, Liverpool L25 Famed for being the location of John Lennon's childhood home, Menlove Avenue is located in the beautiful Woolton suburbs. Our readers noted it as an ideal street to live on with one stating: "Couldn't be more beautiful." | Bill Boaden/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia