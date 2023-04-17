Non-locals struggle to say these place names correctly and we’ve heard plenty of amusing mispronunciations.

Visitors coming to Liverpool for the first time are often caught out by pronunciations of local towns and villages, with silent letters or bizarre spellings leading them to feeling a little embarassed.

From Childwall to Saughall Massie, Merseyside has some interestingly spelled places that seem to catch out the majority of visitors.

Here are some of the places in and around Liverpool which have their own distinctive way of being pronounced by locals.

1 . Gateacre, Liverpool We’ve all heard someone call Gateacre ‘gate-acre’ but it’s confusingly pronounced 'gat-akker’.

2 . Kirkby Visitors often struggle to pronounce Kirkby as the second ‘K’ is silent. So, rather than ‘kerk-bee’ it’s actually pronounced ‘ker-bee’. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

3 . Huyton, Knowsley We’ve heard it all for this one, including ‘hutton’ and ‘hoo-ee-ton’ but it’s actually ‘high-tun’. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia CC 4.0

4 . Speke, Liverpool We didn’t realise this one was tricky until a visitor referred to Speke (pronounced speak) as ‘Speccy’. Photo: Phil Nash via Wikimedia