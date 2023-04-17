Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
53 minutes ago Man hit and killed by stolen Audi was ‘Litherland Running Man’
56 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

The 10 most mispronounced place names in and around Liverpool, from Saughall Massie to Gateacre

Non-locals struggle to say these place names correctly and we’ve heard plenty of amusing mispronunciations.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

Visitors coming to Liverpool for the first time are often caught out by pronunciations of local towns and villages, with silent letters or bizarre spellings leading them to feeling a little embarassed.

From Childwall to Saughall Massie, Merseyside has some interestingly spelled places that seem to catch out the majority of visitors.

Here are some of the places in and around Liverpool which have their own distinctive way of being pronounced by locals.

We’ve all heard someone call Gateacre ‘gate-acre’ but it’s confusingly pronounced 'gat-akker’.

1. Gateacre, Liverpool

We’ve all heard someone call Gateacre ‘gate-acre’ but it’s confusingly pronounced 'gat-akker’.

Visitors often struggle to pronounce Kirkby as the second ‘K’ is silent. So, rather than ‘kerk-bee’ it’s actually pronounced ‘ker-bee’.

2. Kirkby

Visitors often struggle to pronounce Kirkby as the second ‘K’ is silent. So, rather than ‘kerk-bee’ it’s actually pronounced ‘ker-bee’. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

We’ve heard it all for this one, including ‘hutton’ and ‘hoo-ee-ton’ but it’s actually ‘high-tun’.

3. Huyton, Knowsley

We’ve heard it all for this one, including ‘hutton’ and ‘hoo-ee-ton’ but it’s actually ‘high-tun’. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia CC 4.0

We didn’t realise this one was tricky until a visitor referred to Speke (pronounced speak) as ‘Speccy’.

4. Speke, Liverpool

We didn’t realise this one was tricky until a visitor referred to Speke (pronounced speak) as ‘Speccy’. Photo: Phil Nash via Wikimedia

Next Page
Page 1 of 3