The 10 most mispronounced place names in and around Liverpool, from Saughall Massie to Gateacre
Non-locals struggle to say these place names correctly and we’ve heard plenty of amusing mispronunciations.
Visitors coming to Liverpool for the first time are often caught out by pronunciations of local towns and villages, with silent letters or bizarre spellings leading them to feeling a little embarassed.
From Childwall to Saughall Massie, Merseyside has some interestingly spelled places that seem to catch out the majority of visitors.
Here are some of the places in and around Liverpool which have their own distinctive way of being pronounced by locals.
