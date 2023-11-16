The 10 most popular baby names in Liverpool for boys and girls born in 2023
See if your favourite baby name made the list.
The most popular names for babies born in 2023 have been revealed, with the likes of 'Jacob' and 'Olivia' securing a place in the top ten.
Parenting website Bounty.com, have put together a list of the most popular names around every part of the UK, including Liverpool.
Most popular baby boy names in Liverpool
- Oliver
- Jacob
- Joseph
- Charlie
- Thomas
- James
- Lucas
- Harry
- Jack
- Noah
Most popular baby girl names in Liverpool
- Ava
- Amelia
- Isla
- Isabella
- Olivia
- Freya
- Emily
- Jessica
- Ruby
- Sophie