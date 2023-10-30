The festive period is drawing near and while some people love staying at home throughout Christmas, others prefer to schedule in a much-needed rest after Boxing Day.

From visiting sunshine destinations to heading to Ireland for a city break, there are a number of places you can visit for a post-Christmas holiday.

Here are nine places you can fly to from Liverpool this Christmas and New Year, without breaking the bank. All prices are for one adult flying from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (economy), leaving on Wednesday, December 27 and returning on Wednesday, January 3 2024. *Please note, we have not included destinations in England.