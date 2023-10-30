Register
The 9 cheapest destinations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for a Christmas getaway in 2023

Return flights could cost you as little £32. Destinations include Dublin, Poznan and Barcelona.

Emma Dukes
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:25 GMT

The festive period is drawing near and while some people love staying at home throughout Christmas, others prefer to schedule in a much-needed rest after Boxing Day.

From visiting sunshine destinations to heading to Ireland for a city break, there are a number of places you can visit for a post-Christmas holiday.

Here are nine places you can fly to from Liverpool this Christmas and New Year, without breaking the bank. All prices are for one adult flying from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (economy), leaving on Wednesday, December 27 and returning on Wednesday, January 3 2024. *Please note, we have not included destinations in England.

A direct return flight to Cork starts at £32.

1. Cork, Ireland

A direct return flight to Cork starts at £32. Photo: Unsplash

A trip to Belfast starts at £36.

2. Belfast, UK

A trip to Belfast starts at £36. Photo: Henryk Sadura - stock.adobe.com

Jetting off to Dublin costs as little as £62.

3. Dublin, Ireland

Jetting off to Dublin costs as little as £62. Photo: jon_chica - stock.adobe.com

Return flights to Sofia start at £123.

4. Sofia, Bulgaria

Return flights to Sofia start at £123. Photo: Lukas - stock.adobe.com

