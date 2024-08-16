Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Given the sheer volume and wide range of venues in the city, the most difficult part can be deciding where to begin. We are here to help.

Liverpool is a city that comes alive with a different vibe at night as the bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants begin to fill with revellers and diners throwing off the shackles of the working week.

But given the sheer volume of venues on offer, the most difficult part can be deciding where to begin. Once the night has started it’s easy to glide around from bar to bar as Liverpool is a very walkable city.

We love a night out at LiverpoolWorld and so we have put our heads together to come up with a shortlist of great places to meet up with friends before embarking on a night of frivolity or culture.

We are a varied bunch, with differing tastes, so there should be something for everyone in our carefully curated list below. So, here we go…

The Merchant, Slater Street

The Merchant, on Slater Street, has inside and outside space. | Instagram/@themerchantliverpool

“You can't beat starting the night with a pint or a cocktail at the Merchant, with ample seats inside, two outdoor seating areas and a really nice vibe. I can't think of a single drinking session in town that hasn't somehow involved the Merchant, and Nightcrawler Pizza being attached to it makes it even better - pizza and a pint? Yes please.”

Cafe Tabac, Bold Street

Cafe Tabac at the top of Bold Street is a great place to start a night out. | Instagram/@cafetabacliverpool

“It’s become a bit of a tradition among my friends to start a night out in Liverpool at Cafe Tabac at the top of Bold Street. We can usually get a seat in the dimly lit bohemian bar in the early evening and chew the fat over a craft beer before heading down towards town for some food. They also do great cocktails. Equidistant (almost) to Lime Street and Central Station it’s great for those of us coming from out of town too.”

Present Company, School Lane

"Present Company is my favourite place to not only start but also end the night." | Present Company/Google

“Present Company is my favourite place to not only start but also end the night. As well as serving up fantastic cocktails in this intimate bar, as a music lover I appreciate the fact their menu is printed on a vinyl record cover. If that sounds gimmicky to you, they've been named as number 20 in the UK's Top 50 cocktail bars. Should be higher up imo.”

The Bridewell, Campbell Square

The Bridewell pub, Liverpool | Local TV

“There is a reason why this boozer has won CAMRA Pub of the Year and is always awash with customers despite being somewhat off the beaten track. It's steeped in history having been transformed from a 19th century police station - and you could happily be locked up inside for the night. A great selection of lagers, stouts, ales and ciders and it's almost an offence to go to the bar because of the table service offered. Also has a walled outside courtyard for warm afternoons and evenings.

Located on the corner of Slater Street and Parr Street, The Merchant is a stylish pub, serving a range of drinks, as well as freshly made pizza. Grab a drink and pop to Nightcrawler Pizza for a fresh slice. | Google Street View

"My friends and I often look to start in the Merchant. Depending on the weather, you can sit outside or enjoy the warm atmosphere inside, or in their smaller outside beer garden. Plus, you're right in the action next to Concert Square, Bold Street and Seel Street. Plenty of ales to choose from on draft, there's also the chance of securing a big slice of pizza from their adjoining pizza station. Perfect for when you've forgotten to eat enough to sustain a night on the town.”