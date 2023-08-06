Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

The 10 best traditional pubs in Liverpool according to our readers

From The Globe to Ye Hole in Ye Wall, there are a number of excellent pubs in the city.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST

Liverpool is known for being a great place to go for a drink, whether you’re after a quiet pint in the pub or a proper night out.

While many new pubs and bars are opening across the city, sometimes there’s nothing better than a drink with friends in a traditional, old-school local.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to tell us their favourite traditional pubs, and received a number of recommendations. So, here are ten of the ‘best’ traditional pubs in the city, according to local pub-goers.

Coopers Town House is in the heart of Liverpool city centre and a popular spot for locals. The family run pub may be small but the atmosphere is excellent.

1. Coopers Town House, Cases Street L1 1 HW

Coopers Town House is in the heart of Liverpool city centre and a popular spot for locals. The family run pub may be small but the atmosphere is excellent. Photo: Google Street View

Ye Hole in Ye Wall is Liverpool’s oldest pub, dating back to the 18th century. The pub remains extremely popular despite being tucked away, and offers great beers.

2. Ye Hole in Ye Wall, Hackins Hey L2 2AW

Ye Hole in Ye Wall is Liverpool’s oldest pub, dating back to the 18th century. The pub remains extremely popular despite being tucked away, and offers great beers. Photo: Ye Hole in Ye Wall

The Philharmonic Dining Rooms is a public house built around 1900. The pub has a cosy interior with wooden panelling and leather sofas.

3. Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Hope Street L1 9BX

The Philharmonic Dining Rooms is a public house built around 1900. The pub has a cosy interior with wooden panelling and leather sofas. Photo: Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia

The Lion Tavern is a historic pub serving a range of cask ales and local spirits. It was named CAMRA’s Pub of Excellence in 2022.

4. Lion Tavern, Moorfields L2 2BP

The Lion Tavern is a historic pub serving a range of cask ales and local spirits. It was named CAMRA’s Pub of Excellence in 2022. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Pubs