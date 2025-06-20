The fascinating story behind the oldest surviving building in Liverpool city centre

Explore the remarkable journey of the Bluecoat, from an 18th-century charity school to a contemporary arts hub.

It's the oldest building in Liverpool city centre, and for more than 300 years, The Bluecoat has stood as a silent witness to the city's story – from maritime powerhouse to cultural capital.

Built in 1717 as a charity school for poor children, founded by local rector Robert Styth and sea captain Bryan Blundell, it has become a thriving hub for contemporary art and creativity – and one of the most iconic addresses in the city.

The current Grade one-listed building, originally housed fifty boarders, who spent much of their time helping the school generate income, alongside basic lessons in reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Over time, Liverpool boomed – due to transatlantic trade – and this modest charity school grew alongside it. But by 1906, it had outgrown its city centre home and moved to Wavertree, leaving the Bluecoat building temporarily empty.

That's when the arts moved in. A young collective, the Sandon Studios Society, set up shop here, laying the foundations for what would become the UK's very first arts centre. From then on, the Bluecoat became a creative powerhouse – hosting everyone from George Bernard Shaw to Russian ballet dancers.

By the early 2,000s, the building needed a refresh. A major restoration was completed in 2008 – just in time for Liverpool's reign as European Capital of Culture. The £12.5m project brought a striking new arts wing and revamped the garden, thanks to international and local architects working together. And the story didn't stop there.

In 2021, the visitor hub was redesigned to improve access and make art feel even more open and inclusive. Today, the Bluecoat isn't just a heritage site – it's a living, breathing space for art, artists, and community. Its studios, galleries, and gardens continue to break new ground, while remaining rooted in the city's soul.

From its 18th century brickwork to its bold contemporary vision – the Bluecoat is proof that Liverpool's past and future can live side by side.