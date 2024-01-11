Valentine's Day is approaching and while there are still four weeks to go, it is time to start choosing where to go for a romantic meal as bookings always fill up quickly.
If you are unsure where to go for your Valentine's Day meal and are hoping to try somewhere new, look no further.
Here at LiverpoolWorld we have taken a look at Trip Advisor reviews to create a guide to the most romantic restaurants in Liverpool and the surrounding area.
Below are the top ten most romantic restaurants, in Liverpool and beyond, ideal for a Valentine's date night.
1. Wavertree Town Hall, Wavertree, Liverpool
Wavertree Town Hall is ranked as the number one 'most romantic restaurant' in Liverpool on Trip Advisor. 🍽️ The menu features a range of small plates, including patatas bravas and vegan options.
✍️ One reviewer said: "We went for a Valentines meal and won a bottle of Whispering Angel! Wow! What a lovely surprise!" Photo: Trip Advisor
2. Furusato Bar & Grill, Maghull, Sefton
At number two is Furusato Bar & Grill, located just outside of Liverpool in Maghull. 🍽️ The menu features a collection of Asian-inspired dishes, including Korean chicken wings.
✍️ One reviewer said: "Never ever lets you down, service is fantastic but the food, especially the steak is incredible. Everything about this place is five star. Love it." Photo: Furusato Bar & Gril via Trip Advisor
3. Manifest, Watkinson Street, Liverpool City Centre
Manifest is a highly-regarded restaurant and wine bar in the heart of the city centre. It places at number three of Trip Advisor's most romantic restaurants. 🍽️ The menu features flavourful modern British dishes and an extensive wine list.
✍️ One reviewer said: "Quite easily the best restaurant in Liverpool. The food is absolutely superb, so are the drinks and so is the service." Photo: Google Street View
4. Moor Hall, Prescot Road, Aughton
Moor Hall isn't on Merseyside but it is the closest Michelin starred restaurant to Liverpool, and ideal for an extra special Valentine's meal. 🍽️ Coming in at number four on Trip Advisor, the menu includes fancy options such as the Dorset Sika Deer. ✍️ One reviewer said: "This place is absolutely amazing from start to finish. You are greeted at the door and looked after until you leave again. The food was just special. Amazing sums it up." Photo: UGC