Liverpool is a top tourist destination and world-class events host, but there are some things that only locals do.
From having a moan about public transport, to having the heated 'purple bin' argument, are you even a Liverpudlian if you haven't done these things?
Have a scroll through the below picture gallery to see some of the things we reckon every true Scouser will have done at least once in their lives.
1. Complained about Merseyrail
While Merseyrail offers easy travel around the Liverpool City Region, delays and cancellations are sadly not uncommon with public transport. I'm pretty sure we've all been affected by cancellations at least once, and had a good moan about it. Photo: Geof Sheppard, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
2. Ordered fish and chips from the Chinese
Although Chinese takeaways offering fish and chips is the norm over here, other parts of the country find it incredibly weird that we can order a battered fish from the same place as a portion of sui mais. Photo: Ben - stock.adobe.com
3. Gone on a day out to West Kirby
During the summer months, there's nothing quite like going over the water to enjoy an ice cream in West Kirby. Photo: Ed Barnes
4. Had salt and pepper chips
While salt and pepper chips aren't a Scouse invention, they are thought to have been created by Chinese chip shops in Liverpool, and I'm pretty sure you won't find anywhere else as passionate about them. You'll find the delicious fries at pretty much every chippy in the city. Pictured here is Honest Burgers' 'Liverpool Local Burger' which, of course, is served with salt and pepper chips. Photo: Dominic Raynor