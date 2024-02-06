4 . Had salt and pepper chips

While salt and pepper chips aren't a Scouse invention, they are thought to have been created by Chinese chip shops in Liverpool, and I'm pretty sure you won't find anywhere else as passionate about them. You'll find the delicious fries at pretty much every chippy in the city. Pictured here is Honest Burgers' 'Liverpool Local Burger' which, of course, is served with salt and pepper chips. Photo: Dominic Raynor