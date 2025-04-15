Top 10 best hotels in Liverpool according to your Tripadvisor reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Apr 2025, 10:54 BST

These Liverpool hotels are top choices for a trip to the city.

Liverpool is a popular choice for weekends away, whether you’re celebrating a hen do, taking a cultural trip around the city or embarking on a romantic getaway.

Whether you want to stay in a luxury hotel or you’re just looking a simple room to eat and sleep in, the city is full of great options. But, which ones are the best? We have created a list of the top ten best hotels in Liverpool, using Tripadvisor reviews and rankings.

Take a look at the top 10 hotels in Liverpool below, ranked by Tripadvisor. Let us know your favourites in the comments section.

Taking the top spot is The Resident Liverpool, which was crowned Travellers' Choice Best of the Best in 2024. It has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 stars out of five, from 7,283 reviews.

1. The Resident Liverpool, Seel Street

Taking the top spot is The Resident Liverpool, which was crowned Travellers' Choice Best of the Best in 2024. It has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 stars out of five, from 7,283 reviews. | The Resident Liverpool

Next is The Halyard Liverpool, with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.8 out five stars from 166 reviews.

2. The Halyard Liverpool, Duke Street

Next is The Halyard Liverpool, with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.8 out five stars from 166 reviews. | The Halyard Liverpool via Tripadvisor

At number three is Quest, with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.8 stars from 925 reviews.

3. Quest Liverpool City Centre, Church Street

At number three is Quest, with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.8 stars from 925 reviews. | Quest

Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 out of five stars from 288 reviews.

4. Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village, Grove Street

Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 out of five stars from 288 reviews. | Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village via Tripadvisor

Related topics:Liverpool
