Top 20 Disney Adult Capitals of the UK for 2025

Walt Disney World Resort

The subject of “Disney adults” can make some people smile from ear to ear, whilst giving others ‘the ick’. Love them or loathe them, the devoted fandom are here to stay. But, whether you’re looking to join the community or steer clear, where are you most likely to bump into Disney adults in the wild?

New internal data from AttractionTickets.com reveals the UK locations that are home to the highest number of Disney-loving grown-ups.

The data is based on ticket purchases by solo travellers and couples for Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Disneyland California over the past 12 months, totalling a huge 44,000 tickets and 2000 locations analysed.

While London takes the top spot, some surprising contenders have made the top 20 list, including Swansea, Dundee, and Warrington. Northern cities are also particularly well-represented in the rankings, suggesting that the magic of Disney is strongest in the North of England.

Disneyland Paris

The Top 20 Disney Adult Capitals of the UK

London – Estimated 1,523 Disney Adults Glasgow – Estimated 1,347 Disney Adults Liverpool – Estimated 1,037 Disney Adults Manchester – Estimated 753 Disney Adults Belfast – Estimated 505 Disney Adults Birmingham – Estimated 493 Disney Adults Bristol – Estimated 462 Disney Adults Leeds – Estimated 393 Disney Adults Nottingham – Estimated 388 Disney Adults Edinburgh – Estimated 357 Disney Adults Newcastle Upon Tyne – Estimated 280 Disney Adults Cardiff – Estimated 278 Disney Adults Sheffield – Estimated 274 Disney Adults Southampton – Estimated 265 Disney Adults Leicester – Estimated 251 Disney Adults Hull – Estimated 243 Disney Adults Warrington – Estimated 239 Disney Adults Swansea – Estimated 238 Disney Adults Dundee – Estimated 227 Disney Adults Wigan – Estimated 225 Disney Adults

Key findings include:

London is the UK's Disney adult capital with over 1,500 ticket bookings.

Glasgow comes in second with 1,347 purchases, outperforming much larger cities.

Liverpool, Manchester, and Belfast round out the top five.

The North dominates the list, claiming 8 of the top 20 spots.

Wales is represented by Cardiff and Swansea, while Scotland sees three cities in the rankings.

Smaller locations like Wigan, Dundee, and Warrington outperform several major urban areas which didn’t make the top 20 list, such as Brighton & Hove, Coventry, and Milton Keynes.

Chris Bradshaw, Marketing Director at AttractionTickets.com, said on the findings:

"This data shows that a huge number of adults across the UK enjoy travelling to Disney parks solo or in a couple without children. Cities like Glasgow and Liverpool ranking so highly also suggests that the Disney fandom is thriving well beyond the capital, and even some smaller areas like Dundee and Warrington.

From our internal data, we’re seeing that Disney parks are no longer viewed just as family destinations. Increasingly, they appeal to adults who are eager to experience the nostalgia, themed dining, and seasonal events that make Disney parks unique. This shift has a direct impact on how we approach marketing and packaging trips for a grown-up audience and we welcome any Disney adults who want to experience the magic of Disney with us.”