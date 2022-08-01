Love Island-inspired villas for the perfect summer escape

With a collection of villas around Europe, Villa Plus offers luxurious holiday homes that each come with a private pool.
Specially selected to make sure that guests can experience an unforgettable break from the moment they arrive, sun seekers need look no further to find a retreat that rivals the Islanders’ place for the summer.
1. villaazimut.jpg
Beautifully designed to provide an idyllic haven where guests can truly relax and unwind, Villa Azimut 2 has a deluxe and contemporary style. Set in scenic grounds that feature olive groves and distant sea views, the exquisite villa offer two fantastic pools with a decked pathway where guests can laze in the sun – complemented by chic interior of natural tones and textures. In the blissful area of Tragaki, make the most of the sleepy village’s slow pace before heading into Tsilivi for a bustling scene of bars and restaurants. PRICE: £1,758 (£41.85pppn*) for seven nights’ self-catered accommodation arriving Saturday, 10th September 2022. Sleeps six in three bedrooms. To book, go to https://www.villaplus.com/destinations/villas-in-greek-islands/zante/tsilivi/villa-azimut-2
Photo: Contributed
2. Villa Potami Nikos - Chania, Crete
If stylish riverside villas with stunning views of surrounding mountains appeals to you, look no further than Villa Potami Nikos. With a private pool and extensive terrace area, time will fly as you bake in the Greek sunshine. If you get an itch to explore, start with the villa’s lawned gardens and surrounding orange groves, and – if you can tear yourself away from the villa – head to Kalyves Beach or the Venetian Harbour in Chania. PRICE: £1,358 (£27.71pppn)* for seven nights’ self-catered accommodation arriving Tuesday, 13th September 2022. Sleeps up to seven in three bedrooms.
Photo: Contributed
3. VIlla Sea View - Sa Caleta, Menorca
The spacious, stylish interiors of Villa Sea View are ideal for large groups to enjoy both sophistication and amusement. Located in a residential area of Sa Caleta, the villa is just a ten minute walk from a selection of restaurants and a pretty cove. There is plenty of outdoor space to enjoy the long, sunny days and the luxurious, L-shaped, saltwater pool is surrounded by wooden decking and sun loungers perfect for baking in the Spanish sun. Guests can enjoy a Love Island-inspired cocktails evening under the shaded terrace with comfortable seating. PRICE: £2,901 (£41.44pppn)* for seven nights’ self-catered accommodation arriving Friday, 2nd September. Sleeps up to ten in five bedrooms.
Photo: Contributed