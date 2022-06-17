Tyson Fury has announced a UK-wide tour that will take place throughout 2022 - shortly after revealing his retirement from professional boxing.
Entitled ‘The Official After Party Tour’, it will involve the WBC Heavyweight Champion telling audiences up-and-down the country the many fascinating stories of his glittering and unbeaten career.
Fans of the boxer will also have the opportunity to ask Fury questions through the evening’s Q&A session, as well as photograph opportunities and the chance to win a signed glove.
The 33-year-old has revealed several locations in England, Scotland and Wales where he will meet-and-greet his devoted fanbase - luckily for Liverpudlians, he will be paying a visit to Liverpool this year.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tyson Fury’s Liverpool show at the Empire Theatre.
When is Tyson Fury coming to Liverpool?
As one of the first destinations of his ‘The Official After Party’ UK tour, the 33-1-0 sportsman will arrive in Liverpool’s famous Empire Theatre this summer.
It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 3 July.
Where else is he visiting during his UK tour?
At the time of publication, only a certain number of tour dates have been made official.
Tyson Fury is prepared to start his meet-and-greet party towards the end of this month when he pays a visit to Derby’s Riverside Centre on Thursday, 23 June. The date to bookend the highly-anticipated tour is Sunday, 2 October but a city and venue is yet to be confirmed.
Here is the full list of Tyson Fury’s ‘Official After Party’ tour dates in 2022:
JUNE
- 23 - The Riverside Centre, Derby
- 24 - KKs Steel Mill, Wolverhampton
- 25 - Great Yarmouth Ocean Rooms, Yarmouth
- 26 - Sheffield City Hall Oval, Sheffield
JULY
- 2 - Sands Centre, Carlisle
- 3 - Empire Theatre, Liverpool
- 7 - The Fed, Gateshead
- 8 - Rainton Arena, Sunderland
- 9 - Globe, Stockton
- 10 - Mayfair Centre, Hartlepool
- 14 - BAWA Leisure, Bristol
- 15 - Rhondda Fach Leisure Centre, Tylorstown
- 16 - Ware House Gym, Swansea
- 17 - Theatre Royal, Nottingham
- 19 - Villa Marina, Isle of Man
SEPTEMBER
- 1 - TBC
- 2 - TBC, Warrington
- 3 - TBC
- 4 - TBC, Maidstone
- 7 - TBC, Lincoln
- 8 - TBC, Llandudno
- 9 - TBC, Bridlington
- 10 - TBC
- 11 - TBC
- 15 - O2 Apollo, Manchester
- 16 - TBC, Belfast
- 17 - TBC
- 18 - TBC
- 22 - TBC, Plymouth
- 23 - TBC, Poole
- 24 - TBC
- 25 - TBC
- 29 - TBC
- 30 - TBC, Glasgow
OCTOBER
- 1 - TBC, Leeds
- 2 - TBC
How can I get tickets to his show at the Empire Theatre?
At the time of publication, there is still a lot of ticket availability for Tyson Fury’s talk at Liverpool’s Empire Theatre on Sunday, 3 June.
Prices vary depending on how close to the boxing legend you wish to sit, with tickets costing from £40 per person, £100 per person and as much as £300 per person.
Tickets can be purchased directly through ATG Tickets where you can pick the specific seating area you wish to be situated in during the show.
For more information and to reserve your place for when The Gypsy King heads on down to Merseyside, please visit the website.