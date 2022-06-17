Enjoy an evening with ‘The Gypsy King’ that will be full to the brim with interesting stories, Q&A sessions, as well as the possibility of winning a signed glove as he visits Liverpool in 2022.

Tyson Fury has announced a UK-wide tour that will take place throughout 2022 - shortly after revealing his retirement from professional boxing.

Entitled ‘The Official After Party Tour’, it will involve the WBC Heavyweight Champion telling audiences up-and-down the country the many fascinating stories of his glittering and unbeaten career.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three times world heavyweight champ lives in Morecambe with his wife Paris and their children. In September 2015, he expressed an interest in running as an independent candidate to be the MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale but the plan never materialised.

Fans of the boxer will also have the opportunity to ask Fury questions through the evening’s Q&A session, as well as photograph opportunities and the chance to win a signed glove.

The 33-year-old has revealed several locations in England, Scotland and Wales where he will meet-and-greet his devoted fanbase - luckily for Liverpudlians, he will be paying a visit to Liverpool this year.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tyson Fury’s Liverpool show at the Empire Theatre.

When is Tyson Fury coming to Liverpool?

As one of the first destinations of his ‘The Official After Party’ UK tour, the 33-1-0 sportsman will arrive in Liverpool’s famous Empire Theatre this summer.

It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 3 July.

Where else is he visiting during his UK tour?

Boxing star Tyson Fury will talk frankly about his life and career on stage at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, June 26, 2020

At the time of publication, only a certain number of tour dates have been made official.

Tyson Fury is prepared to start his meet-and-greet party towards the end of this month when he pays a visit to Derby’s Riverside Centre on Thursday, 23 June. The date to bookend the highly-anticipated tour is Sunday, 2 October but a city and venue is yet to be confirmed.

Here is the full list of Tyson Fury’s ‘Official After Party’ tour dates in 2022:

JUNE

23 - The Riverside Centre, Derby

24 - KKs Steel Mill, Wolverhampton

25 - Great Yarmouth Ocean Rooms, Yarmouth

26 - Sheffield City Hall Oval, Sheffield

JULY

2 - Sands Centre, Carlisle

3 - Empire Theatre, Liverpool

7 - The Fed, Gateshead

8 - Rainton Arena, Sunderland

9 - Globe, Stockton

10 - Mayfair Centre, Hartlepool

14 - BAWA Leisure, Bristol

15 - Rhondda Fach Leisure Centre, Tylorstown

16 - Ware House Gym, Swansea

17 - Theatre Royal, Nottingham

19 - Villa Marina, Isle of Man

SEPTEMBER

1 - TBC

2 - TBC, Warrington

3 - TBC

4 - TBC, Maidstone

7 - TBC, Lincoln

8 - TBC, Llandudno

9 - TBC, Bridlington

10 - TBC

11 - TBC

15 - O2 Apollo, Manchester

16 - TBC, Belfast

17 - TBC

18 - TBC

22 - TBC, Plymouth

23 - TBC, Poole

24 - TBC

25 - TBC

29 - TBC

30 - TBC, Glasgow

OCTOBER

1 - TBC, Leeds

2 - TBC

How can I get tickets to his show at the Empire Theatre?

Mick Jagger outside the Empire Theatre, where the Rolling Stones played in 1971. Image: @MickJagger/twitter

At the time of publication, there is still a lot of ticket availability for Tyson Fury’s talk at Liverpool’s Empire Theatre on Sunday, 3 June.

Prices vary depending on how close to the boxing legend you wish to sit, with tickets costing from £40 per person, £100 per person and as much as £300 per person.

Tickets can be purchased directly through ATG Tickets where you can pick the specific seating area you wish to be situated in during the show.