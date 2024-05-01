Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amongst the cobbled streets of the city centre, Liverpool's Georgian Quarter is home to traditional pubs, cultural venues and stunning houses.

Bookending either end of Hope Street are the city's two cathedrals. After surviving two World Wars, periods of recession, and great hardship, Liverpool Cathedral is more than an iconic building. It's a vibrant, active place attracting visitors from all over the world. At the other end of the street is the Metropolitan Cathedral, known affectionately by locals as Paddy's Wigwam.

Home to the UK's oldest continuing professional symphony orchestra. The Liverpool Philharmonic plays host to a packed programme of concerts, talks and events. One of the UK's leading concert halls, it's the largest music organisation in the city. Along with the award-winning orchestra, you can catch classic films, stand-ups, and much more at the venue.

As well as places of worship and cultural venues, the Georgian Quarter is home to plenty of places to satisfy an appetite and quell a thirst. The charming cobbled streets have not only played host to TV productions, but they're also where you can find a number of restaurants with casual and fine dining on offer.

If all that overindulging has left you sleepy, you can always rest your head at Hope Street Hotel. The independent boutique hotel is even home to a spa, which is sure to perk up the most tired traveller.

The Georgian Quarter has a host of dining establishments

If you live here, you might just know them as 'The Hope Street Suitcases''. A Case History', was created by John King and went on display in 1998. Composed of coloured concrete suitcases, it's not only a nod to Liverpool's Port history, but the bronze luggage tags carry the names of the notable individuals and institutions associated with the city.