One of 19 categories in the Liverpool City Region's Tourism Awards, the winner will be chosen by a public vote, which closes on January 10, and will be given the opportunity to go forward to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

The awards recognise excellence across the City Region’s tourism and hospitality sector and the ‘Hidden Gem’ category, sponsored by The Guide, recognises Liverpool’s ‘best kept secret.’

A sparkling awards ceremony will take place on February 27, at Liverpool Cathedral, and will also crown Liverpool’s Unsung Hero, Entertainment Venue of the Year and Hotel of the Year. Take a look at the gallery below to see the ten local venues in the final of the Hidden Gem award, including bars, restaurants, coffee shops and more.

1 . Desserts by Dre, Liverpool Desserts by Dre, Penny Lane. | Desserts by Dre

2 . Dicey Reilly’s, Liverpool Dicey Reilly’s, Liverpool. | Dicey Reilly’s

3 . Emily's, Formby Emily's, Formby. | Emily's

4 . Fika Coffee, Liverpool Fika Coffee, Liverpool. | Fika Coffee